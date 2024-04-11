House Flipper 2: Adding a cafe to my bookshop guide

House Flipper 2 didn’t warn me that beach houses would be double the work.

Recommended Videos

As you become a better house flipper, challenges get tougher and tougher in House Flipper 2. Soon, you realize you went from arranging some furniture for a family home and unpacking a few boxes for a sad girl to fully refurbishing an entire home. Though the game makes sure this transition is smooth and not aggressive, it’s still easy to get lost in all of HF2’s mechanics. Here’s how to complete the Beach café opening job in House Flipper 2.

How to complete Beach Café Opening in House Flipper 2

Front garden

Sayonara, cardboard boxes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the front garden of the beachside café in House Flipper 2:

Collect all trash items. You can find loads of old cardboard boxes on the ground.

Unpack one box

Sell the following items: Old café sign Two wooden crates Old fridge



Front porch

Free space. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the front porch of the beachside café in House Flipper 2:

Sell the following items: A wooden branch A wooden crate

Buy and place the following items: Three round tables Six chairs A playhouse A hammock



Living room

Lovely duplex. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the living room of the beachside café in House Flipper 2:

Collect all trash. Again, tons of flattened cardboard boxes on the floor and on the kitchen counter.

Clean all stains of white paint. Look for a hidden one near the desk and the bookshelf.

Unpack one box

Vacuum the floor

Sell the following items: A green sofa Two bookshelves A book club poster A clock A table

Buy the following items: A rectangle-shaped table Four chairs A white sofa A rounded table A bench



Kitchen

Love the pink stove. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the kitchen of the beachside café in House Flipper 2:

Collect all trash. There are stacked cardboard boxes on the ground and on the top of the table.

Clean all stains of dirt. This is mostly white paint prints and smudges on the floor.

Vacuum the floor to remove specks of dust.

Sell the old bucket of paint.

Buy a new bucket of faded pink paint.

Paint the clear wall with the roller.

Upstairs main room

Time to sell some stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the upstairs main room of the beachside café in House Flipper 2:

Collect all trash

Clean all stains of dirt

Vacuum the floor to remove specks of dust.



Unpack one box and place all the candles and decor wherever you want. It’s better if you buy the items first and place the decoration on top.

Buy the following items: Two houseplants Two benches One flowerpot One coffee table Two candles



Upstairs bedroom

It’s out with the old, in with the new. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s everything you need to do to complete the upstairs bedroom of the beachside café in House Flipper 2:

Collect all trash on the floor.

Clean stains of dirt on the floor and walls.

Unpack one box and place the decoration on the selves.

Sell the old pink bed

Buy a new pìnk double bed

How to paint in House Flipper 2

Most complex painting mechanic ever. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how the painting mechanic works in House Flipper 2:

While in the area that needs painting, press Touch Pad to access the menu. Hover over the required paint bucket and press X. Then, press square to purchase it and place it near the wall or ceiling that needs painting. Equip the roller and dig it into the paint. Aim to the wall or ceiling that needs painting and select the borders of the area you wish to paint with R2. When ready, press R2 again to start painting. The painting process is a lot like window cleaning, just use the left analog stick or the D-pad to cover the selected area.

For the wall in the Adding a café to my bookshop job in House Flipper 2, make three separate selections: one for the portion of the wall that’s left of the door, one for the portion of the wall that’s above the door, and one final selection for the portion of the wall that’s right of the door.

How to buy items in House Flipper 2

To buy items in House Flipper 2, follow these steps:

Head to the area that needs new items Press Touch Pad and hover over the item you want to purchase. Press X to enter the shop and square to purchase the item. Place the item anywhere you like as long as it’s still inside that same area.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more