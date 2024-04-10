House Flipper 2: How to complete Peaceys’ Family Home

House Flipper 2 thrives on the challenge of transforming a chaotic mess into a picture-perfect haven. The first home you need to transform is Peacey’s Family Home.

As you embark on your House Flipper journey, you’re tasked with transforming the Peaceys’ family home into a marketable property. Despite its initial beauty, the house has fallen victim to animal mischief, leaving the property dirt-smeared, with trash strewn everywhere and furniture in disarray. It’s up to you, as a House Flipper candidate, to demonstrate your worthiness for the job. Here’s how you can get three starts while flipping the Peaceys’ family home in House Flipper 2.

House Flipper 2: So you wanna be a house flipper guide

Clean stains using the brush

Looks like dinosaur prints. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Peaceys’ family home has fallen victim to a dirty animal’s paws. Equip the brush and clean all stains on the floor, furniture, and windows.

You can spot brown paws on the ground and sofas and smudged dirt on the windows. Hold the clean button to get rid of these spots of dirt. Even the tiniest speck of dust counts, so press L1 to highlight the remaining spots with yellow.

Collect trash and place it inside a bag

In a past life, you were a basketball player. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find trash scattered in the kitchen, bathroom, and front yard. To get rid of the trash, equip the trash bag and press R2 to collect it—once the bag is full, hold R2 to close it completely. Take the full bag of trash out by heading to the front yard and throwing it in the orange or blue trash cans.

You also need to collect pieces of paper, leftover food and used cleaning materials. The pieces of paper are particularly hard to spot, so press L1 now and then to highlight all remaining trash with yellow.

Pick up items on the floor using your hands

While nothing seems to be broken, a few vases, lamps, books, and electronics have fallen to the floor. Pick them up by holding R2 and place them where they should be.

House Flipper 2 isn’t too nitpicky about an item’s designated location. As long as the item is placed on a surface, you’re good to go.

Sell the required items using the Flipper tool

Sell all this fish stuff. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get three stars in the Peaceys’ family home, you must sell the following items using the Flipper tool:

Three vases: One vase is on the floor near the TV. Another vase is near the dirt-smeared window. The third vase is in the hallway.

Two boxes : You can find these on the ground of the living room area.

: You can find these on the ground of the living room area. Three fish trophies: One trophy is on the floor near the TV. Another trophy is in the hallway. The third trophy is in the bedroom.

Three fish paintings : Hanging on the bedroom walls.

: Hanging on the bedroom walls. A Live, Laugh, Love poster: Hanging on the wall near the front door.

Hanging on the wall near the front door. A lamp: On the coffee table.

On the coffee table. A binder: On the bookshelves near the TV.

On the bookshelves near the TV. An oar board: Hanging over the TV.

