When is Honkai Star Rail coming to PS4 and PS5?

Honkai Star Rail is the latest installment in the Honkai saga. This time, players can venture across the stars and experience a new storyline filled with political conflict and familiar faces.

This latest installment from HoYoverse—who made Genshin Impact—is now available on multiple platforms, and players can even switch between the platforms and keep their characters and lineups the same, which is a nice feature.

While Honkai Star Rail launched on April 25 on iOS, Android, PC, and the Epic Games Store, many players are wondering if it will be available on consoles, specifically PlayStation.

Honkai Star Rail: PS4 and PS5 release date

Although players can enjoy Honkai Star Rail across several platforms, it is currently not available on console.

Although there’s been no mention as to whether or not Honkai Star Rail will ever be available on Xbox, this turn-based game will be available on PS5 and PS4 in the future. No official release date for the PS4 or PS5 has been revealed.

As Honkai Star Rail supports cross-play, you can start playing on a PC or your mobile device, and when it launches on the PS5 and PS4, you can switch over to your console. Or, if you prefer using a controller, Honkai Star Rail does have controller support and it’s relatively easy to set up.

Hopefully, we’ll have more details soon on when Honkai Star Rail will release on PS4 and PS5. But in the meantime, it is only available on PC and mobile.