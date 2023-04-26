Gathering up friends and family at home or going out to celebrate, and receiving gifts it’s what most people do on their birthdays. Thankfully, if you happen to be playing HoYoverse’s new game Honkai: Star Rail, the game will also give you a special gift in order to celebrate your anniversary.

This isn’t a new mechanic whatsoever in HoYoverse’s games. The developer has a similar feature for its popular game Genshin Impact and simply carried the tradition to Honkai, which is a special and welcoming treat for those playing the game. Before we get to celebrate your birthday in Honkai, however, there are some steps that must be fulfilled.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail beginner’s guide, tips, and tricks

Here’s everything you need to know about how your birthday works in Honkai and how you unlock it.

What happens on your birthday in Honkai: Star Rail?

You must progress through the first minutes of Honkai before getting the option to set your birth date on your Trailblazer profile once the menu is unlocked. Then, after you have completed the Moment of Peace quest and unlocked the Warp function, you’ll be able to check your mailbox and receive your birthday gift when it’s time.

The special birthday gift for Honkai players is a cake and 100 Stellar Jades, which is one of the currencies available in the game. The first year’s cake is called First Voyage’s Blessing and should HoYoverse follow the steps of Genshin in Honkai, you’ll get a different birthday cake each year.

Unfortunately, you can’t use your birthday cake in Honkai like it’s possible in Genshin, meaning there’s no extra Trailblaze Power to be grabbed from the cake. All that is left for you to do is use 50 of your 100 new Stellar Jades to recharge 60 Trailblaze Power, instead.