All character birthdays in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail features over 20 playable characters at launch, and HoYoverse usually celebrates Genshin Impact character birthdays with a gift and a heartfelt letter sent to players.

At this early stage, it’s still unclear whether players will receive letters and gifts for Honkai’s character birthdays, similar to the developer’s flagship title.

Similarly to the title set in the fantasy universe, much emphasis is put on character building, including their ability kit and playstyle but also their gear, connection to other characters, and background.

The game’s business model revolves around them, with players spending money on the game to acquire and max up playable characters following a gacha system.

Players have many ways to discover more about their favorite characters over time in Genshin, but it’s unclear how different these narrative elements are going to be developed in Honkai: Star Rail.

Do Honkai Star Rail characters have known birthdays?

At the time of writing, the birthday dates of Honkai: Star Rail characters are still unknown.

It’s unclear whether the developer will add this information in the future, however, as the game is set in a science-fiction universe where time might work differently.

Characters’ birthdays in Genshin are generally revealed at the same time as the characters themselves. They’re part of their information card, so players don’t have to wait for long before learning everything about them. In Honkai: Star Rail, much of this background information is missing.