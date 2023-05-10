Relics are integral to creating a well-rounded and powerful character in Honkai: Star Rail. While core Relic sets take care of your character’s Head, Feet, Hands, and Body, there are also Planar Ornaments.

Planar Ornaments are another type of Relic you can obtain once you’ve progressed through the story. And they’re worth every second you have to farm for them. So, here’s everything you need to know about Planar Ornaments, the best ones, and how to farm them.

What are Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail?

Planar Ornaments are artificial Relics that were made to imitate Fragmentum’s principles. Unlike the core Relic sets, Planar Ornament Relic sets only contain two Relics: a Planar Sphere and a Link Rope.

Each Relic offers different yet special stat boosts and unique buffs when worn from the same Planar Ornament Relic set. And now you may be wondering what the best Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail are.

Best Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail

While it would be nice to say that there is one best Planar Ornament Relic set in Honkai: Star Rail, there are none because each Planar Ornament Relic set offers different buffs that benefit specific characters. And much like the core Relic sets, they offer additional stat boosts.

So, the best Planar Ornaments depend on your character, the buffs you need, and the extra stats. Unfortunately, these are randomly generated, so you may have to farm for specific Planar Ornaments until you get the ones you need.

And you may need to farm different World difficulties to get the higher star-rated Planar Ornaments. Thankfully, farming for Planar Ornaments is, for the most part, straightforward.

How to farm for Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail

Planar Ornaments are Relics obtained from World Three and onwards in the Simulated Universe. But there is a catch. These Relics are obtained from Immersion Rewards.

After defeating an Elite or Boss enemy in World Three, Four, Five, or Six, you can spend 40 Trailblazer power or One Immersifier to obtain a set of Immersion Rewards, including Planar Ornaments.

Each World offers different Planar Ornaments, so you may need to farm specific Worlds to get the ones you need. And then continue farming that World until you get the one you need with the stats your character requires.

So, here is the Planar Ornaments Relic sets you can get from each World, their buffs, and which characters they may be best for.

World Three

Space Sealing Station Two-piece set: Wearer’s attack increases by 12 percent and raises an additional 12 percent if their speed is 120 or more. May be best for: Arlan, Clara, Dan Heng, Destruction Trailblazer, Herta, Himeko, Hook, Qingque, Seele, Serval, Sushang, Tingyun, and Yanqing.

Fleet of Ageless Two-piece set: Wearer’s max health increases by 12 percent. All allies’ attack increases by eight percent if the wearer’s speed is 120 or more. May be best for: Asta, Bailu, Bronya, and Natasha.



World Four

Talia: Kingdom of Banditry Two-piece set: Wearer’s Break Effect increases by 16 percent. It increases by an additional 20 percent if their speed is 145 or more. May be best for: Asta and Welt

Sprightly Vonwacq Two-piece set: Wearer’s energy regeneration increases by five percent. Actions are Advanced Forward by 40 percent at the start of the battle when their speed is 120 or higher. May be best for: Bailu, Pela, and Tingyun.



World Five

Pan-Galactic Commercial Enterprise Two-piece set: Increases the wearer’s Effect hit rate by 10 percent and their attack by 25 percent of their current Effect hit rate, up to a maximum of 25 percent. May be best for: Pela and Sampo.

Celestial Differentiator Two-piece set: Increases wearer’s CRIT damage by 16 percent, and when their CRIT damage reaches 120 percent or more, their CRIT rate increases by 60 percent after entering a battle until the end of their first attack. May be best for: Arlan, Bronya, Qingque, and Yanqing.



World Six

Inert Salsotto Two-piece set: Wearer’s CRIT rate increases by eight percent, and when it reaches 50 percent or higher, their Ultimate and follow-up attack damage increases by 15 percent. May be best for: Dan Heng and Yanqing.

Belobog of the Architects Two-piece set: The wearer’s defense increases by 15 percent, and when their Effect hit rate is 50 percent or higher, their defense increases by an extra 15 percent. May be best for : March 7th, Gepard, and Preservation (Fire) Trailblazer.



Although there’s a lot to know about Planar Ornaments in Honkai: Star Rail, they’re easy to farm, helpful, and provide essential buffs and boosts to your characters.