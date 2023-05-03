The Stars are Cold Toys: How to activate all 3 mechanisms in Honkai: Star Rail

Most of Honkai: Star Rail‘s main quests are pretty straightforward, but there are some challenges to face, like the quest named “The Stars Are Cold Toys.” At some point, you’ll have to surpass some hurdles to activate three mechanisms and progress further.

The map will indicate you all three locations of the mechanisms, but some are easier to unlock than others. It’s also tied to a simple puzzle requiring players to tinker with round stone platforms in the Corridor of Fading Echoes.

This quest is essential to complete since it’s part of the game’s main story, in addition to reward Stellar Jade. Players can start it after reaching Trailblaze level 24, after it appears automatically in the quest journal. Here is how to do it.

How to activate all 3 The Stars are Cold Toys mechanisms in Honkai: Star Rail

Once you receive the task of activate all three mechanisms in “The Stars are Cold Toys” in Honkai, you’ll be able to complete them in whatever order you prefer. Here are the three mechanism’s locations and how to activate each one of them.

Activate the North mechanism in the Corridor of Fading Echoes

Screengrab by Dot Esports

When heading to the central wheel, interact with the Magflow Link to open a path up to the mechanism located on the North-East corner of the map. By heading to the end of the way, you’ll see the mechanism protected by an enemy. Here is the level-35 fight that will start:

Automaton Beetle: weaknesses to Lightning, Wind, Imaginary

Incineration Shadewalker: weaknesses to Ice, Wind, Imaginary

Flamespawn: weaknesses to Physical, Ice

Once the enemies defeated, you’ll simply have to interact with the device to complete this part of the quest.

Activate the East mechanism in the Corridor of Fading Echoes

This is also very simple to activate. Simply head to the location indicated by your map and defeat the enemies blocking your path to the mechanism. Here is the list of enemies you’ll face off against, all level 35 once again:

Ice Bird: weaknesses to Fire, Wind

Everwinter Shadewalker: weaknesses to Physical, Fire, Quantum

Automaton: weaknesses to Physical, Lightning

Activate the West mechanism in the Corridor of Fading Echoes

This is where things will get a bit more complicated. To reach this last mechanism, you’ll have to make a detour and think ahead. First, head to the Magflow Link device once again and make it turn so it stops in this configuration:

Screengrab by Dot Esports

To reach the mechanism in the West, you’ll have to make a detour and take the path you can see you opened towards the West instead of going through the East or Southern paths. To do this, Teleport to the Westernmost Space Anchor in the map, Contaminated Plaza, and head to the mechanism:

Screengrab by Dot Esports

Contrary to the map shown above, the mechanism’s path will have opened on the left, however, if you followed the image’s position. You should be able to reach the mechanism, but first, you’ll have to defeat another wave of enemies. Here is the team you’ll face, of level 35 again:

Automaton Beetle: weaknesses to Lightning, Wind, Imaginary

Everwinter Shadewalker: weaknesses to Physical, Fire, Quantum

Frostspawn: weaknesses to Fire, Wind

Then, you’ll activate the third mechanism and see the door open in a short cutscene. To head back, you simply need to turnaround or teleport back to the West Space Anchor, Contamined Plaza. You’ll reach a wide place and fight more enemies on your way in.