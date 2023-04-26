Stuck on the train loading screen in Honkai: Star Rail? Here’s what to do

Like almost all popular new releases, Honkai: Star Rail‘s launch date was met with various technical difficulties. Since the free-to-play RPG’s release, players have encountered in-game bugs, including one in which you may be stuck on the train loading screen.

Among the most reported issues are long in-game loading screen wait times. While playing through the game, you may have encountered a dreaded loading screen that you simply get stuck on, sometimes only for your game to crash afterward.

This frustrating issue has impacted plenty of Honkai: Star Rail players, especially around the game’s initial launch. If you are looking to finally get passed the loading screen in Honkai: Star Rail, this is what you can try.

How to fix the loading screen error in Honkai: Star Rail

Before Honkai: Star Rail even released, the free-to-play RPG saw 10 million players register for the game, with even more loading up on launch day. Given the sheer number of players attempting to log on to Honkai: Star Rail at once, issues were unavoidable.

There is not much that players can do to avoid long loading screens due to the issue likely stemming from server stress. If you are stuck at a loading screen, unfortunately, the most you can do is exit out of Honkai: Star Rail and attempt to log in again.

While not a technical fix, players may be able to finally push past their dreaded loading screen simply by restarting the process. If this does not work the first time, consider attempting this method several more times before attempting a more drastic measure, just as uninstalling or re-installing the game.

Aside from this, players may simply need to wait for servers to experience less stress or for game developers to address the issue. Likely sometime after launch day, players should have an easier time logging into Honkai Star Rail and getting past loading screens.