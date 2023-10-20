Should you keep the Warp Trotter in Honkai: Star Rail?

There was no shot I was letting anyone take Bubbles away from me.

The Warp Trotter is the first Aether Spirit you’ll obtain in Honkai: Star Rail’s Aetherium Wars event, and it’ll eventually lead you to a tough decision.

After you have progressed to the end of the Aetherium Wars storyline and become the grand champion, you’ll be asked whether you want to keep the Warp Trotter or return it to Asta. This is presented as quite an important decision, so here’s what you need to know about deciding whether or not to keep the Warp Trotter you obtained in Aetherium Wars.

Should you keep the Warp Trotter or give it to Asta in Honkai: Star Rail?

Regardless of whether you choose to keep your Warp Trotter companion from Aetherium Wars or to return the creature to Asta, the Warp Trotter will still end up joining the Astral Express as a permanent companion.

Because of this, your choice ultimately doesn’t matter since it won’t affect the final outcome, even though the dialogue you’re presented will lead you to believe your decision changes what happens.

Choice Result Keep the Warp Trotter The Warp Trotter will join the Astral Express as a permanent visitor. Return the Warp Trotter to Asta Asta will take the Warp Trotter away, but it will decide to run away and return to you because of the strong bond you developed with it. The Warp Trotter will then become a permanent visitor with the Astral Express crew.

The only slight difference when you make this decision is how March 7th reacts. She will be happy if you choose to keep the Warp Trotter while she’ll seem a bit disappointed but still understanding if you choose to give them to Asta.

Since both choices results in the exact same outcome, you can make whichever one feels right for you and you’ll still get to see your Warp Trotter companion again.

Your Warp Trotter friend will always want your attention. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you make either choice, you will then be able to find the Warp Trotter hanging around two locations. At both locations, you can chat with the Warp Trotter about various topics and also interact with them to play.

The two spots you can visit to find your Warp Trotter companion are:

This creature will appear on the Astral Express in the corner of the hallway right before Dan Heng’s bedroom. It will stand around on a circular rug located there.

in right before Dan Heng’s bedroom. It will stand around on a circular rug located there. The other location it will visit is the second floor of the Supply Zone on Herta Space Station near the Echo of War: Destruction’s Beginning challenge. You’ll find the Warp Trotter standing in front of the Astral Express gazing out at space.

Deciding what to do with the Warp Trotter the final piece of the overarching storyline in the Aetherium Wars event. But you might still have some Hyperlink Matches to tackle, so be sure to take these on with the best Aetherium Wars team possible so you can claim all of the limited-time rewards this event has to offer.

