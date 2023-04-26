Is there cross-progression in Honkai: Star Rail?

Honkai: Star Rail is the latest 3D gacha game that takes players on a journey through an exciting universe begging to be explored. As trailblazers, players will earn progression as they travel the universe and see different worlds. With so much time likely to be invested, some are curious if they can pick up progress between devices.

Here’s all the information you need to know about whether or not there is cross-progression in Honkai: Star Rail.

Does Honkai: Star Rail have cross-saves?

Yes, Honkai Star Rail does have cross-progression and cross-saves, meaning you can play on your PC for a little while and then pick it up later on your phone while you sit around somewhere. Since it’s a free game, you don’t have to worry about paying for it on each device. That being said, you should make a note of your login to make signing in on new devices easier.

You’ll save your progress for Honkai Star Rail across devices by using a HoYoverse account, the online system created by one of the developers and publishers, miHoYo. You can sign up for an account ahead of time if you want to make sure that your progress is saved. There’s also the option to sign up for one when you first log in, just make sure you have an account.

How to unlock cross-progression in Honkai: Star Rail

Go to the Honkai: Star Rail section of the HoYoverse website, and use the following steps to register an account if you don’t already have one:

Click the “Log In” option on the top right of the screen

Either click “Register Now” or one of the social media accounts, such as Google, Apple, Facebook, or Twitter.

If you’re registering with email, you’ll need to enter your email, a verification code, and a strong password before repeating it.

Once you have an account, you should be able to use it to log into any of the platforms where it’s currently available. However, you won’t be able to sign in to the game using Apple or Google on PC, so make sure that you have that account connected to another service as well. You can connect more to your HoYoverse account by following these steps:

Go to the HoYoverse account log in page

Log in with your original service

Select “Account Security Settings” in the left sidebar

Click “Link” next to the section that says “Account and Password”

Enter your email, then click “Send” on the verification section

While you wait, enter a password, then repeat it

Enter your verification code, then link your account

Once you link your email account, you’ll unlock access to a variety of features, including being able to connect all the other accounts that the game might come to in the future.

That’s all the information you need to know about whether or not Honkai: Star Rail has cross-progression and how to make it work for you.