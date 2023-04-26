Can you download Honkai: Star Rail on Steam?

If, like me, you like to keep all your games under one account, you will be hoping Honkai: Star Rail is available to download on Steam like so many other great games before it—but all our wishes can’t always be answered.

The game, coming from the creators behind the massively popular Genshin Impact, is planning to launch on PC and PlayStation in a similar fashion to its other titles.

While there are ways to get the game to run on Steam Deck if you know what you are doing with the device, sadly if like me you were looking forward to having the game in your massive Steam library you might be disappointed in the answer.

Is there a way to download Honkai: Star Rail on Steam?

Honkai is not on Steam and will likely not join the platform anytime soon, if at all. In fact, the only way to download the game is through the Honkai site directly with its own launcher, similar to how Genshin launched all those years ago. It is likely if the game ever does come to a launcher in the future, it’ll likely appear on Epic Store over Steam.

So don’t get your hopes up on seeing it on your Steam account.