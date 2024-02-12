Category:
How to unlock the Deja Vu achievement in Honkai: Star Rail

Haven't we done this before?
Jazmine Corniel
Published: Feb 11, 2024 09:50 pm
Have you ever experienced deja vu in Honkai: Star Rail? We’re introduced to the concept various times on our way into the Dreamscape, but very few will know its importance in completing a very well-hidden secret achievement. Here’s everything you’ll need to do to unlock this secret Deja Vu achievement in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to unlock the Deja Vu hidden achievement in Honkai: Star Rail?

New character Dr. Ratio in Honkai Star Rail
Meeting Dr. Ratio in Dreamscape. Screenshot by Dot Esports via miHoYo

In Honkai: Star Rail, you can unlock the Deja Vu achievement by entering Dreamscape located in Penacony and interacting with any trashcan you see.

Getting to Dreamscape requires you to complete Honkai’s main storyline quest. Then, you’re going to need to be at least level 80 if you want to successfully beat various enemies introduced in the Dreamscape storyline.

Déjà vu plays an important role in the dream world and I’m certain this won’t be the last time we see this concept. You can experience déjà vu if you’ve rummaged inside a trashcan looking for goodies before; there’s an inside joke focused on the main character digging through trash to find hidden items. The Deja Vu achievement is just reiterating you’ve done this deed so many times before and the developers are lowkey judging you.

Where are all the hidden achievements in Honkai: Star Rail

Within every new zone, there are opportunities to earn hidden achievements. You can find these achievements by exploring the environment, speaking to NPCs, or interacting with objects throughout the city. There are over 30 achievements to discover if you want to find all the hidden achievements scattered throughout Honkai: Star Rail.

