How to solve the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

When we first encountered the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail, it looked relatively simple. But we still spent a good 10 minutes trying to figure out its mechanics, and we’d like to help other players avoid the hassle.

Not all quests in Honkai: Star Rail will have clear descriptions. When you reach your destination, you can suddenly be presented with a challenging puzzle which can increase the overall time it takes to complete a challenge.

While some players will be naturally gifted at puzzles, others may not appreciate their presence. If you prefer spending as little time as possible on puzzles, the following steps should help you get through the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai in no time.

Solving the Abacus Circuitry Puzzle in Honkai: Star Rail

Take control of the top computing module. Move the “S” toward the right in a clockwise motion twice. Take control of the bottom computing module. Move the “S” to the bottom.

Control the top module and move the S toward the right. – Screengrab via miHoYo Switch to the bottom module and continue moving the S toward the bottom. Screengrab via miHoYo Screengrab via miHoYo

When the “S” reaches the bottom, the puzzle will be completed, allowing players to proceed with the remaining part of the quest.

Players’ first introduction to the Abacus Circuitry puzzles will be through the “Venom Brews, Immortality” quest. The puzzle type continues to appear in future quests, but they become easier to complete after grasping the basics.