All Storage Zone Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Although Honkai: Star Rail is more instance-based than an open-world game, there are many things to explore and discover in the Storage Zone of the Herta Space Station, including Memory Bubbles and Treasure Chests.

The Storage Zone is one of the more expansive areas of the Space Station, with multiple levels, so finding all nine treasure chests is challenging. Here are the locations for all the Storage Zone Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail.

All Nine Storage Zone Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

The easiest way to collect all nine Storage Zone Treasure Chests is to break down their locations, floor by floor, and work around the map from a space anchor starting point.

F2 Storage Zone Treasure Chest locations

To find the five Treasure Chests on F2, teleport to the Special Purpose Lab (Second Floor) anchor.

From here, you’ll want to work around the floor and find each of the first five chests at the corresponding numbered locations.

Chest one: As soon as you teleport to the anchor, move through the doorway as if you were heading to the central elevator, and you’ll see your first chest on a platform with a red ring around it.

Chest two: Move along the platform and towards the central elevator. You’ll see the second chest on the walkway.

Chest three: Head around the central elevator. But instead of turning right, turn left, and continue along the walkway and into the room. You’ll see the chest beneath a red logo in the last room.

Chest four: Either walk or teleport back to the starting anchor and go through the doors to the little storage room. The fourth chest is located next to a bunch of storage boxes.

Chest five: Return to the anchor and take the first left. Continue onwards until you see the chest between two potted plants.

F1 Storage Zone Treasure Chest locations

To find the three Treasure Chests located on F1, you’ll need to teleport to the Outside the Control Center (First Floor) anchor.

From this anchor, you’ll easily be able to work your way around the floor to find the remaining four Treasure Chests at their corresponding numbered locations. However, this floor is filled with enemies, so be careful.

Chest six: From the anchor, head south and take your first right. Continue to the end room, where you’ll see the sixth chest to your right as you walk through the door.

Chest seven: Walk, or teleport, back to the Control Center anchor and head up the stairs to find the seventh chest.

Chest eight: You can either walk to the central elevator or teleport to the Courtyard (First Floor) anchor, where you’ll see the eighth chest on the inner portion of the walkway.

Chest nine: Make your way to the right of the map, where you’ll come across a Voidranger. Defeat it, turn right, and continue until you see the chest opposite the space station’s hologram.

Where’s the tenth Treasure in the Storage Zone?

On your map, the Treasure indicator shows there are ten Treasures for you to collect, and it’s true; there are ten Treasures for you to collect. But they’re not all Treasure Chests.

When you open the Treasure indicator, it lists nine Treasure Chests and one Warp Trotter, the red circle marked on the map. Together, they make up the ten Storage Zone Treasures.

It is confusing having the Warp Trotter included as a Treasure. I did run around the Storage Zone a few times trying to find the location of what I thought was the tenth treasure chest. It wasn’t until I’d killed the Warp Trotter and saw I’d achieved all Treasures for the Storage Zone that I realized what I’d be missing. So, if you’re like me and missed it, the Warp Trotter can be found on Floor 1, close to the Outside the Control Center (First Floor) anchor.

While it may be confusing with two floors to search through and various enemies to battle, here are the locations for all nine Storage Zone Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail.