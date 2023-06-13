How to get Equilibrium level 4 in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail features a traditional leveling system that’s complemented by a difficulty scale called the Equilibrium, and reaching level four means you’ve already completed most of the game.

While players will have a harder time completing content in the game when upgrading their Equilibrium level, they’ll also earn more rewards and unlock high-end content.

At launch, HoYoverse’s latest title includes six Equilibrium levels in total. Usually, players will complete the game’s main story with level three of Equilibrium unlocked.

The step between levels three and four will take a longer time to complete compared to the previous ones, as players won’t have Trailblaze missions or sidequests to get easy XP. That said, with time and effort, they’ll be able to meet the conditions to unlock it. Here is how to get Equilibrium level four in Honkai.

What’s an Equilibrium level in Honkai: Star Rail?

The Equilibrium level is the equivalent of the World Level of Genshin Impact. It determines how challenging combat is going to be in the game, and that difficulty will raise when the level is upgraded.

The Equilibrium level obeys several rules. Screengrab by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

Fortunately, you won’t risk upgrading the Equilibrium level up to a point where you can’t progress anymore in the game. Several requirements were added to prevent that.

How to check your current Equilibrium level in Honkai?

You can see the Equilibrium Level on your profile. Screengrab by Dot Esports

To know whether you should increase the difficulty of the game, it’s best to know exactly what level you’ve set up first. If you’re unsure which Equilibrium level you’ve set for the game, you can open the game’s menu and look at your pseudonym.

You should see your Equilibrium level indicated below it, with an Information bubble on the side and your bio under it. Once you’re sure you want to upgrade it, you’ll have some requirements to meet and steps to complete. Here is how to upgrade your Equilibrium level in Honkai.

How to get Equilibrium level 4 in Honkai: Star Rail

To unlock level four of the Equilibrium, players must meet certain requirements. When it’s done, they’ll see a new quest appear on their menu.

It’s the Trial of the Equilibrium, a fight players must complete to prove their worth and to be able to progress to tougher fights. Here are the conditions required to get the Trial:

Reach Trailblaze Level 50

Unlock Equilibrium Level Three

Upon reaching the Level required, players will be able to complete the Trial to get to the next Equilibrium level. The trial will only include Level 60 enemies, so you’ll have a better chance of succeeding with a team of characters with maximum level. Usually, Trials aren’t that challenging to complete, but we still recommend coming prepared.

Related: Honkai: Star Rail players would like to see more of two practically nonexistent characters

Getting to level four of Equilibrium will unlock several things in Honkai. You’ll be able to level your characters up to 70, as well as unlock more Traces, level Light Cones up to 70, and increase the difficulty of the Simulated Universe‘s highest Worlds.

About the author