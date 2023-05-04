How to get all 6 Shadows of Preservation in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail’s alternative version of the main protagonist is a strong addition to your compositions when unlocked, and upgrading his Eidolons will be a smart way to maximize your potential.

The Fire version changes the character’s element, but also their abilities, builds, and paths. When unlocking them, you will be able to choose the Path of Preservation to use this alternative version.

The Trailblazer features a unique way of upgrading Eidolons since they cannot be obtained from Warps, contrary to every other character.

To do this, you have to collect items called Shadows of Preservation instead, and it can be done using various ways. Here’s how to obtain all six Eidolon upgrade items for the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai: Star Rail.

How to get all six Shadows of Preservation in Honkai: Star Rail

You can obtain up to six Shadows of Preservation in Honkai, unlocking all six Eidolons for the Fire Trailblazer. They will enhance various stats and abilities of the character, granting stronger shields and increasing their damage output.

Here’s the list of all available in the game and how to obtain them.

One will be rewarded for completing the Trailblaze Mission “Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns” (level 34)

Four can be bought in the shop of the Jeweler’s Pagoda in The Xianzhou Luofu (second world entered in the main quest)

The last Shadow of Preservation is still locked behind an unreleased quest.

This article will be updated when all Shadows of Preservation for the Fire Trailblazer join Honkai.