How to complete To Rot or To Burn in Honkai: Star Rail

In the newly-released Honkai: Star Rail, To Rot or to Burn is the 12th quest within the Chapter One Trailblaze mission, ‘In The Withering Wintry Night!’ This is where you set off to experience the first World you Trailblaze.

Before you can tackle this quest, however, you will first need to make sure you have unlocked the quest.

Unlocking the quest is as simple as completing two small objectives:

Reach Trailblaze Level 18 or above.

Complete the ‘Lying in Rust’ mission.

Related: Best Light Cones for each character in Honkai: Star Rail

With that out of the way, we can work on completing To Rot or to Burn in Honkai: Star Rail.

How do you complete To Rot or to Burn in Honkai: Star Rail?

You will need to pass through a locked gate that possesses three security levels right as you arrive in the Robot Settlement. In the alleyway to the right of the entrance of the settlement, you will find three certifications right where three robots wait.

The first two robots will ask you two questions each, while the third one will engage in a fight with you.

You can talk to the villagers all around the area which will feel like forever only to get vague answers that border on the line of unhelpful, or you could simply read the correct answers to the questions that we are providing you with below:

Question from the first robot: Who is the reigning champion of the Internal Combustion Engine Rap Tournament? Answer: 88 Degrees Bedrock .



Question from the second robot: A microcrystalline unit must be connected to which component? Answer: Logic control hub .



With the questions answered you will need to beat the third robot in battle, which shouldn’t be too tough.

Next, go through the gate to encounter a larger and more guarded gate. You will need Clara’s help for this, so make your way to Rivet Town.

Keep heading to the left when you navigate through the town which will eventually lead you to Clara who is being attacked by an enemy. Once you’ve beaten the enemy, talk to Clara and she will return to the village.

Related: How to solve Navigation Compass puzzles in Honkai: Star Rail

Follow Clara past the first gate and down the lift. Make your way to the right and defeat the small robots only to speak to the little girl again. Once you fix the machine nearby, she will agree to let you negotiate with Svarog, which doesn’t matter since you will have to fight him in the end anyways.

After beating Svarog, he will give you the answers you were looking for. After finding out the truth, talk to Natasha and finish the conversation to complete the quest.

About the author