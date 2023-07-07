Honkai: Star Rail Lynx leaks: Release date, abilities, and more

Lynx is one of the cutest characters coming to Honkai: Star Rail, and she stirred reactions when she was first officially revealed on July 6. But her playstyle still remains much of a mystery.

Lynx hasn’t been seen in the game yet, even as an NPC. Though she’s linked to other characters like Serval and Gepard. She is of four-star rarity and wields the Quantum element.

She’ll be the first character from the Abundance Path to be linked to this element, so she will bring something unique to Honkai. She’s described as the “youngest daughter” of the Landau family and “one of Belobog’s best extreme environments explorers” with an introverted personality.

The playstyle of the Abundance character has yet to be officially revealed. But as usual, leaks have hinted at what her build might look like when she finally arrives in the game.

Who is Lynx in Honkai: Star Rail?

Lynx is linked to Gepard and Serval because she’s from the same family, with her hair and complexion also hinting at this fact. The Landau family has a noble status and is based in Belobog.

Not much is known about the family as a whole, but Rhonda, an ancestor from 700 years prior, was made famous after defending the city against the Antimatter Legion—enemies you will often face in the game.

Lynx’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Leaks have revealed Lynx’s skillset, but keep in mind it’s not official and is subject to change before release.

Basic attack : Deals Quantum damage based on Lynx’s Max HP to one target.

: Deals Quantum damage based on Lynx’s Max HP to one target. Skill : Grants Excitement buff to an ally to increase Max HP, based on Lynx’s Max HP, for a specific number of turns. If the ally’s HP reaches a specific percentage, they gain base chance of being targeted by enemies and get more HP restored. The buff can only be active on one character at a time.

: Grants Excitement buff to an ally to increase Max HP, based on Lynx’s Max HP, for a specific number of turns. If the ally’s HP reaches a specific percentage, they gain base chance of being targeted by enemies and get more HP restored. Ultimate : Dispels all debuffs from your team and restores all of their HP, based on Lynx’s Max HP.

: Dispels all debuffs from your team and restores all of their HP, based on Lynx’s Max HP. Talent : Restores HP when Lynx casts her Skill or Ultimate for a specific number of turns. At the start of each round, restores HP based on her Max HP. The ally who has the Excitement buff active gets more HP restored.

: Restores HP when Lynx casts her Skill or Ultimate for a specific number of turns. At the start of each round, restores HP based on her Max HP. The ally who has the Excitement buff active gets more HP restored. Technique: Restores all allies’ HP upon use, based on Lynx’s Max HP.

Generally, Traces will improve the Excitement buff’s effects, grant another debuff to Lynx, and give a Speed boost. Here are her Eidolons, according to a leak from Thorisllian.

E1: When healing an ally with her Skill, Lynx gets increased healing.

E2: Increases the healing over time granted by the Talent for a specific amount of turns.

E3: Skill gains Two Levels, up to Lv. 15, and Basic attack gains One Level, up to Lv. 10.

E4: When an ally with Excitement buff is hit, they gain more Attack based on Lynx’s Max HP for a specific amount of turns.

E5: Ultimate and Talent gain Two levels, up to Lv. 15.

E6: Ally with Excitement buff receives more heal based on Lynx’s Max HP, as well as Effect Resistance.

The build of Lynx will clearly revolve around the HP stat since all of her abilities scale with it. You’ll get more healing but also more damage by increasing this stat, so you’ll have everything to gain by focusing mainly on it. Other than that, her Ascension materials are still unknown at the moment.

