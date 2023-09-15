Honkai: Star Rail finally has its PlayStation 5 release date

It’s time to set course, Trailblazers. Honkai: Star Rail has finally had its PlayStation 5 release date confirmed by miHoyo to be Oct. 11. This long-awaited development arrives following a short technical test to iron out any creases in the system.

Yet another hit in the Hoyoverse catalog, Star Rail released globally on April 26 for PC and mobile devices. This means Star Rail fans who own the Sony console will finally get to hit the download button after six months of waiting.

Pre-registration is underway, and with it, there’s a campaign for everybody to get involved with. With each threshold of participants reached, all players will receive rewards upon logging into the PlayStation 5 version for the first time.

The achievement tiers are as follows:

100,000 registrants: x10,000 Credits

300,000 registrants: x5 Adventure Log

600,000 registrants: x5 Condensed Aether

One million registrants: “The Serious of Breakfast (Euridition)” four-star Light Cone

It’s coming to PS5 soon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The good news for anyone who has yet to complete this task is that three of the four rewards are already unlocked. At time of writing, just shy of 150,000 more sign-ups are required to complete the quartet.

Until Oct. 11, there will be plenty more content for those already online to sink their teeth into. Following the arrival of Imbibitor Lunae, Version 1.3 will hit its midway point, paving the way for a new banner. This one will be of particular interest to many given both characters will no doubt prove to be excellent additions to the game’s roster.

Fu Xuan, the 5-Star offering, adds much-needed reinforcements to the path of Preservation with a wild ability set that many are excited for. Lynx, meanwhile, will be the new four-star healer to offer competition for free-to-play stalwart Natasha.

