Honkai Impact 3rd is getting a massive Part 2 update soon—and fans are divided

After seven years of continuous service, Honkai Impact 3rd will see a new dawn in February 2024 with the “Part 2” update. Announced today by miHoYo CEO Da Wei across social media, the initial trailer and information reveal have already split its player base.

For being the oldest of the current slate of HoYoverse titles, Impact 3rd is without a doubt the least popular in the West. Its hack-and-slash, dungeon-crawling style of gameplay resembles the mechanics demonstrated in Genshin Impact and the upcoming Zenless Zone Zero.

That core DNA will not be changing. As a matter of fact, plenty of improvements are on the way, such as the ability to jump freely. What will be changing is the setting of the story itself. Where Part 1 focuses on the Moon, Part 2 will take players to Mars following a time skip. Just how much of the original cast we will get to see is unknown, as well as what will happen to the Part 1 content thereafter.

What is for certain? The fans are largely trepidatious.

It’s a whole new world on the same app. Image by miHoYo

Plenty of the concern can be found on Twitter (though we dare you to find a recent time when this was not the case). We find that plenty of these thoughts are incredibly valid, however. “I’m praying this doesn’t follow the Genshin and Star Rail formula of going to different locations,” user @Shodorkk said. “Honkai Impact 3rd’s story felt so good because you grow attached to the mainstay cast.”

This is a slightly misinformed opinion given Star Rail continuously focuses on the crew of the Astral Express no matter which planet they travel to. This considered, care must clearly be taken to ensure that longtime players don’t feel alienated among the almost guaranteed influx of new blood trying out Impact 3rd for the first time.

Comments underneath the reveal on YouTube sway more toward positivity. “The combat makes it look like a different game and it gives off a ZZZ vibe,” eperkaine said. “I love it.” Meanwhile, ShadowCorvus9 was more wistful in their thoughts. “I really miss Kiana and the original trio,” they said. “But I can’t wait to see how Part 2 will traumatize us.”



These two perspectives sum up the general Impact 3rd vibe in 2023. Although it’s showing its age, the game is still beloved for its addictive fights and gloriously gripping narrative, which often rips out heartstrings. But it’s these very elements that are causing unrest among some of the more longtime fans.

We’ll leave the final say to @A1Fenrir, though, who we think has the perfect attitude in spite of hesitation. “I feel like they’re deviating too far from the original Honkai formula I fell in love with, but we’ll have to try it out and see where it goes.” This a fantastic example to others and a reminder of the old adage—don’t judge a book by its cover.

Honkai Impact 3rd Part 2 is expected to be released in February 2024.

