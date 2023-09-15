Every game needs an engine to work, and Genshin Impact’s developer uses one of the most popular ones.

HoYoverse’s flagship title features a massive amount of assets and files, as an open-world game. Its optimization is important to ensure players can actually make it work without issues on every kind of modern mobile phone, in addition to the other platforms like consoles and PC.

The game engine plays an essential role on how the game will be able to perform, what kind of graphics it’ll be limited to, and many other elements. If Genshin Impact changed its game engine or built its own, it would certainly look much different.

What is Genshin Impact‘s game engine?

Genshin Impact has been developed on Unity, and it’s been using that game engine since its launch. That is not surprising considering Unity is largely the most popular game engine for mobile games, and the title was initially created for this platform first and foremost.

It features a lot of different development options while remaining accessible to most developers. On the other hand, it won’t allow graphics as impressive as Unreal Engine, its main competition, does.

Genshin Impact using Unity means things could change in that regard due to the game engine’s upcoming additional tax, supposed to be enforced starting in 2024.

Players worry this will impact the game’s economic model and will push players to spend more in the game to compensate for the additional cost of engine use. Since the game is free-to-play and on multiple platforms, it features a considerable amount of downloads, and that’s what will determine the price HoYoverse will have to pay Unity for using its service.

