Best Arlan build and skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Arlan is a four-star Lighting character you can get from any Warp Banner in Honkai: Star Rail. He’ll be responsible for dealing the majority of the damage to enemies in your team. Here is everything you need to know about Arlan’s build and skills.

Arlan’s skills in Honkai: Star Rail

Since Arlan walks The Destruction path, he is best suited as the main DPS of the party. His Skill consumes his HP in exchange for a great DMG buff. Because of that, you’ll have to pay attention to his HP stats while trying to stack ATK buffs.

Basic attack: Deals Lightning DMG equal to 50 percent plus nine of Arlan’s ATK, to a single enemy.

Skill: Consumes Arlan's HP equal to 15 percent of his Max HP to deal Lightning DMG equal to 120 percent of Arlan's ATK to a single enemy. If Arlan does not have sufficient HP, his HP will be reduced to one after using his Skill.

Ultimate: Deals Lightning DMG equal to 192 percent of Arlan's ATK to a single enemy and Lightning DMG equal to 96 percent of Arlan's ATK to any adjacent enemies.

Talent: Increases Arlan's DMG for every percent of HP below his Max HP, up to a max of 36% more DMG.

Technique: Immediately attacks the enemy. After entering battle, deals Lightning DMG equal to 80 percent of Arlan's ATK to all enemies.

Arlan also has three traces he can unlock after ascending. Each Trace unlocks at different levels of ascension.

Revival (A2): If the current HP percentage is 30 percent or lower when defeating an enemy, immediately restores HP equal to 20 percent of Max HP.

Endurance (A4): The chance to resist DoT Debuffs increases by 50 percent.

Repel (A6): Upon entering battle, if Arlan's HP is less than or equal to 50 percent, he can nullify all DMG received except for DoT until after he is attacked.

Each time you get a duplicate version of Arlan from the Warp Banner, you can use it to unlock one of his six levels of Eidolon Resonance skills.

To the Bitter End: When HP is lower than or equal to 50 percent of Max HP, increases Skill's DMG by 10 percent.

Breaking Free: Using Skill or Ultimate removes one debuff from oneself.

Power Through: Skill Lv. plus two, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Basic ATK Lv. plus one, up to a maximum of Lv. 10.

Turn the Tables: When struck by a killing blow, instead of becoming knocked down, Arlan immediately restores his HP to 25 percent of his Max HP. This effect is automatically removed after it is triggered once or after two turns have elapsed.

Hammer and Tongs: Ultimate Lv. plus two, up to a maximum of Lv. 15. Talent Lv. plus two, up to a maximum of Lv. 15.

Self-Sacrifice: When HP drops to 50 percent or below, Ultimate deals 20 percent more DMG. The DMG multiplier of DMG taken by the target enemy now applies to adjacent enemies as well.

Arlan’s best build in Honkai: Star Rail

Light Cones

Arlan’s best Light Cone is called Something Irreplaceable, which is available through the Light Cone Event Warp Banner. This one works perfectly with the DMG and HP relation Arlan has to deal with as it restores HP based on his ATK stat.

The best options have to be pulled from banners, but if you prefer to use free-to-play Light Cones, focus on the ones that boost Arlan’s attack, since he’s a main DPS character.

It’s important to level up the Light Cones to get the most out of them. You can also superimpose any duplicate you have to upgrade its ability.

Something Irreplaceable

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Ability: Increases the wearer’s ATK by 24 percent. When the wearer defeats an enemy or is hit, immediately restores HP equal to eight percent of the wearer’s ATK. At the same time, the wearer’s DMG is increased by 24 percent until the end of their next turn. This effect cannot stack and can only trigger one time per turn.

On the Fall of an Aeon

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Ability: Whenever the wearer attacks, their ATK is increased by eight percent in this battle, up to four times. When the wearer inflicts Weakness Break on enemies, the wearer’s DMG increases by 12 percent for two turns.

A Secret Vow

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Ability: Increases DMG dealt by the wearer by 20 percent. The wearer also deals an extra 20 percent of DMG to enemies with a higher HP percentage than the wearer.

Mutual Demise

Rarity: Three Stars

Three Stars Path: The Destruction

The Destruction Ability: If the wearer’s current HP is lower than 80 percent, CRIT Rate increases by 12 percent.

Relics

There are four Relic set possibilities that work great with Seele: Band of Sizzling Thunder, Musketeer of Whild Wheat, Celestial Differentiator, and Inert Salsotto.

We recommend you use the four-piece set of Band of Sizzling Thunder, but you can combine two pieces from different sets.

Band of Sizzling Thunder

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Two-Piece Effect: Increases Lightning DMG by 10 percent.

Increases Lightning DMG by 10 percent. Four-Piece Effect: When the wearer uses Skill, increases the wearer’s ATK by 20 percent for one turn.

When the wearer uses Skill, increases the wearer’s ATK by 20 percent for one turn. Location: Cloudford, Xianzhou Luofu

Musketeer of Whild Wheat

Rarity: Three Stars

Three Stars Two-Piece Effect: ATK increases by 12 percent.

ATK increases by 12 percent. Four-Piece Effect: The wearer’s SPD increases by 6 percent and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10 percent.

The wearer’s SPD increases by 6 percent and Basic ATK DMG increases by 10 percent. Location: Corridor of Fading Echoes, Jarilo-VI

Celestial Differentiator

Rarity: Five stars

Five stars Two-Piece Effect: Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 16 percent. When the wearer’s current CRIT DMG reaches 120 percent or higher, after entering battle, the wearer’s CRIT Rate increases by 60 percent until the end of their first attack.

Increases the wearer’s CRIT DMG by 16 percent. When the wearer’s current CRIT DMG reaches 120 percent or higher, after entering battle, the wearer’s CRIT Rate increases by 60 percent until the end of their first attack. Location: Herta’s Office, Herta Space Station

Inert Salsotto