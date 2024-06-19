All Dream Ticker puzzle solutions in Honkai Star Rail 2.3

Honkai Star Rail doesn’t shy away from puzzles, but none are as mind-bending as the iconic Dream Ticker puzzles.

The 2.3 update brings a new set of Dream Ticker puzzles to Honkai Star Rail, leading up to an epic showdown against Boss Ticker. And by epic, I mean, of course, brain-tingling. Who knew moving and rotating blocks could get so complicated? In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete every Dream Ticker puzzle in Honkai Star Rail 2.3.

Entertainment Department Ticker solution in Honkai Star Rail

First gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pictures above outline the solution to the Entertainment Department Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the step-by-step instructions to get there:

Move the vertical yellow building block on the upper right (┃) to the bottom of the puzzle. Move the first yellow building block (┶) to the right. Move the vertical yellow building block on the upper left (┃) slightly below the remaining yellow building blocks on the left. Move the yellow building block on the left (┫) to the right to connect the path. Move Clockie toward the first gear. Move the vertical building block below (┃) Clockie to start connecting the path to the left. Move the (┫) building block below that one to the left so it’s connected to the (┃) building block. Move the (┶) yellow building block below that one and slightly to the left so it’s near the black path where the gear is hovering. Move the Dream Mirror so the path is inside its range. Time to collect the second gear. Move the (┫) building block to the left until it collides with the mirror. Move the mirror slightly upward so the black path reaches the (┠) building block on the left. Move the vertical building block on the left (┃) upward to connect the yellow building blocks with the black path. Move the vertical building block on the right (┃) upward to bridge the gap in the black path.

Once you’ve collected all three gears, Awaken the first Dream Ticker puzzle in Radiant Feldspar to get Grand Duke’s Crown of Netherflame, an Eerie Building Block, 20 Stellar Jade, one Traveler’s Guide, three Lost Gold Fragments, and 60 Clock Credits.

Housekeeping Department Dream Ticker solution in Honkai Star Rail

First gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fourth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fifth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pictures above outline the solution to the Housekeeping Department Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the step-by-step instructions to get there:

Rotate the vertical blue building block to Clockie’s right (┃) to start building the path to the gear. Rotate the L-shaped blue building block to Clockie’s left to connect the way to the first gear. (┎) Rotate the L-shaped blue building block to Clockie’s right (┎) to connect to the black path on the right. Rotate the L-shaped blue building block to Clockie’s left (┎) twice. Rotate the smaller L-shaped blue building blocked above it (┎) only once. Rotate the L-shaped blue building block on the top right corner of the puzzle (┎) to connect the path to the second gear. Move the mirror to Clockie’s right (┎) so it reflects the path from the bottom left to the upper left. Now you can get the third gear. Rotate the L-shaped blue building blocks on the upper left (┎) so they connect to the black path leading to the fourth gear. Rotate the L-shaped building block (┎) in front of Clockie to connect the path downward. Rotate the vertical building block on the lower right (┃) to fully connect the path to the last gear.

Once you’ve collected all five gears, Awaken the second Dream Ticker puzzle in Radiant Feldspar to get Watchmaker’s Telescoping Lens, an Eerie Building Block, 20 Stellar Jade, one Traveler’s Guide, three Lost Gold Fragments, and 60 Clock Credits.

Medical Department Dream Ticker solution in Honkai Star Rail

First gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fourth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pictures above outline the solution to the Medical Department Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the step-by-step instructions to get there:

Move the double-L yellow building block to the left, right next to the gear. Move the vertical building block (┃) near the double-L yellow building block. Move the remaining building block (┫) to connect the path. Move the mirror slightly to the left. Slam the yellow building block on the right (┫) against the mirror. Move the vertical building block (┃) to connect with the (┫) building block. Move the double L-shaped building block to the right. Move all remaining blocks upward, but make sure they don’t quite touch the mirror. Move the mirror slightly to the right. The reflection should connect the path with the black blocks on the right to reach the gear. Move the double L-shaped building block to the left. Slam the vertical (┃) block against the mirror to reach the last gear.

Once you’ve collected all four gears, Awaken the third Dream Ticker puzzle in Radiant Feldspar to get Grand Duke’s Crown of Netherflame, an Eerie Building Block, 20 Stellar Jade, one Traveler’s Guide, three Lost Gold Fragments, and 60 Clock Credits.

Food and Beverage Department Dream Ticker solution in Honkai Star Rail

First gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fourth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fifth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pictures above outline the solution to the Food and Beverage Department Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the step-by-step instructions to get there:

Rotate the large orange, L-shaped building block on the lower right. Rotate the smaller orange, L-shaped building block to connect the black path leading to the first gear Rotate the vertical building block so it’s connected to the black block to its right. Rotate the large L-shaped building block on the bottom right once. Rotate the smaller L-shaped building block twice. Move the mirror to the left to connect the path to the second gear. Rotate the vertical building block above Clockie once to get the third gear. Move the mirror to the right. Rotate the large L-shaped building block on the bottom twice. Rotate the smaller L-shaped building block once to get the fourth gear. Rotate the smaller L-shaped building block to Clockie’s right. Rotate the vertical building block to connect with the black path and get the last gear.

Once you’ve collected all five gears, Awaken the fourth Dream Ticker puzzle in Radiant Feldspar to get the Watchmaker’s Dream-Concealing shoes, an Eerie Building Block, 20 Stellar Jade, one Traveler’s Guide, three Lost Gold Fragments, and 60 Clock Credits.

Boss Dream Ticker solution in Honkai Star Rail

First gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Second gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Third gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fourth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fifth gear. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The pictures above outline the solution to the Boss Dream Ticker in Honkai Star Rail. Here are the step-by-step instructions to get there:

Rotate the blue L-shaped building block in front of Clockie twice. Rotate the orange L-shaped building block twice. Move the yellow building block on the right to the left, so the path toward the first gear aligns. Rotate the orange L-shaped building block once. Rotate the blue L-shaped building block below Clockie twice. Move the yellow block slightly to the left. Move the mirror downward to reflect the path toward the second gear. Move the yellow building block downward to bridge the gap between the black blocks and reach the third gear. Move the mirror to the center of the puzzle. Rotate the large blue L-shaped building block on the upper right twice. Slam the yellow block against the mirror to reach the fourth gear. Move the yellow block upward to bridge the gap in the black path. Rotate the large, blue L-shaped building block so it’s facing upward to collect the last gear.

With this, you’ve completed all Dream Ticker puzzles in Honkai Star Rail. As a reward, you get a Precious Treasure with 5,000 Credits, 120 Clock Credits, 30 Stellar Jade, the Watchmaker’s Fortuitous Wristwatch, and a Golden Limited Aideen Token. With all the Stellar Jade you’ve collected, you can surely pull Firefly now.

