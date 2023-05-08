All Divination Commission Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Honkai: Star Rail takes you on an adventure across the stars to various places, each filled with mysteries, political plots, and treasures to be found, including within the Divination Commission of The Xianzhou Luofu.

The Divination Commission has 10 Treasure Chests for players to find. But as they’re scattered across two different levels, it can be challenging to find them all. So, here are the locations for all 10 Treasure Chests in the Divisionation Commission.

All 10 Divination Commission Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

As the Treasure Chests are located across two levels in the Divination Commission, the easiest way to find them is to start by working your way through one level at a time. You may not have access to these areas until you’ve finished a good portion of The Xianzhou Luofu storyline, so be sure to work through your Trailblazer missions.

2F Divination Commission Treasure Chest locations

To find the Treasure Chests on 2F of the Divination Commission, teleport to the Fortuna Augurstead anchor.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve arrived at the Fortuna Augurstead anchor, you’ll need to cross the map to find each chest, which can be found at the numbered locations.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chest one: From the starting anchor, make your way to the next pier, and you’ll find the first chest at the very end.

From the starting anchor, make your way to the next pier, and you’ll find the first chest at the very end. Chest two: Head up the stairs, taking your first left, and you’ll find the second chest down a narrow passageway.

Head up the stairs, taking your first left, and you’ll find the second chest down a narrow passageway. Star point : This is the location of the Divination Commission Warp Trotter– and it’s your 11th Treasure at this location.

: This is the location of the Divination Commission Warp Trotter– and it’s your 11th Treasure at this location. Chest three: Make your way out of the area and to the opposite courtyard, where you’ll find the third chest near a set of chairs.

Make your way out of the area and to the opposite courtyard, where you’ll find the third chest near a set of chairs. Chest four: The fourth chest is next to a box filled with scrolls.

The fourth chest is next to a box filled with scrolls. Chest five: You’ll find this chest against the red wall, next to a bookshelf of scrolls.

You’ll find this chest against the red wall, next to a bookshelf of scrolls. Chest six: Make your way along the path that takes you East, and you’ll find the sixth chest to the right of the stairs, close to the Conclave Hall anchor.

1F Divination Commission Treasure Chest locations

The best starting point to find the remaining chests is to teleport to the Spatial Terminal anchor on 1F of the Divination Commission.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via HoYoverse

From here, navigate the map to find the chests at the corresponding locations.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Chest seven: You’ll find this chest down a set of stairs in front of a series of bookshelves filled with scrolls.

You’ll find this chest down a set of stairs in front of a series of bookshelves filled with scrolls. Chest eight : This chest is located to your right, right against the railing.

: This chest is located to your right, right against the railing. Chest nine: Found on the left side of the central platform before the teleportation device.

Found on the left side of the central platform before the teleportation device. Chest 10: The last chest is on the right side of the path against the railing. You also have a pretty view of the main walkway from this point.

With two floors to search through and dozens of enemies to battle, finding all 10 Division Commission Treasure Chests can be a struggle, but these are their locations in Honkai: Star Rail.