All Cloudford Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

Throughout Honkai: Star Rail, players can experience political strife, epic turn-based battles, and adventures with the people they meet along the way. And best of all, Treasure Chests can be found in most areas, including in Cloudford in The Xianzhou Luofu.

It can be tough to find all these chests, especially when monsters, blocked areas, and puzzles are around every corner. So, here are the locations for all the Cloudford Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail.

All 10 Cloudford Treasure Chest locations in Honkai: Star Rail

The easiest way to collect all of the chests in Cloudford is to make your way through each Honkai level. However, it’s important to note you may not have access to certain areas until after Dan Heng has found you in The Xianzhou Luofu. So, you may need to wait a while before collecting some of these chests.

F2 Cloudford Treasure Chest locations

To find the first Treasure Chest on F2, teleport to the Cloudford: Cargo Lane anchor.

From here, the first chest is easy to find as it’s on the main path at the numbered location.

Chest one: From the starting anchor, you’ll find the first chest inside an opened shipping container.

F1 Treasure Chest locations

To find the remaining Treasure Chests located on F1, you’ll need to teleport to the Trove of Vendure anchor.

From here, you’ll quickly find most chests at the numbered locations. However, you may need to use the control panels to shift the shipping containers to unblock your path.

Chest two: The second chest is located at the end of the arrival port.

Chest three: This chest can be tricky to find as it’s located up a set of stairs and on top of a building. You’ll find the stairs, however, near a large pot plant.

Chest four: The fourth chest is North-East on the map and is far away. So, you may run across many enemies on your way there. But this one can be found directly next to a set of stairs within an opened storage crate.

Chest five: Teleport back to the 1F starting anchor, and you’ll find the fifth chest South-East of this anchor on a small square platform.

Chest six: Can be found South-West of the South Wing anchor near the open shipping container.

Chest seven: Like chest three, this chest is located on top of a red roof almost directly at the top of the staircase.

Chest eight: You must head around the other side of the blocked-off path to find the eighth chest. It’s on top of a narrow platform at the very end.

Chest nine: Head South, and you’ll find the ninth chest West of the Teleport to the Skiff Boarding Area anchor against the railing.

Chest 10: The final chest is directly North of the Stagnant Shadow: Shape of Icicle.

The eleventh treasure on the map is the Warp Trotter, which you can find North-East of the Trove of Vendure anchor. And you may have already come across it on your way to the fourth Treasure Chest.

Even though you may not have access to certain areas yet, here are the locations for all 10 of the Cloudfort Treasure Chests in Honkai: Star Rail.