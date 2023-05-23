When going through the To Rot or To Burn quest in Honkai: Star Rail, you’ll need to answer a few questions in order to get the Certifications and open the gate stopping you from Trailblazing.

Once you arrive at the Robot Settlement, you must speak with three different robots. They will ask you a question and you get a certification if you answer it correctly.

You have the option of talking to the locals to try to discover the answers on your own, but that can be time-consuming and still very confusing, leading you to the wrong answer. This will guide will save you precious time.

All Certification Robot answers in Honkai: Star Rail

The first robot will ask you “Who is the reigning champion of the Internal Combustion Engine Rap Tournament?” The right answer is 88 Degrees Bedrock. The second robot doesn’t have the same patience as the first one. When it asks “Riddle me this: a microcrystalline unit should be connected to which component?” choose Logic control hub.

The third robot is malfunctioning, which means you won’t have any option besides fighting. It should be an easy battle against an Automaton Hound and two Automaton Beetles.

After you win the battle, you’ll receive the final certification. Head to the gate controller and insert the certifications you just gathered to finish off this mission.

