What is the Sample glitch in Helldivers 2?

Super Destroyer upgrades don’t grow on trees in Helldivers 2, and you’ll need plenty of Samples for improvements. There have been instances of players receiving close to 1,000 Samples after missions, making them wonder whether there’s a Sample glitch in Helldivers 2.

I haven’t encountered this so-called Sample glitch myself. Most missions yielded normal amounts of Samples so far, but there have been plenty of Reddit threads asking about this Sample glitch. Upon observing these threads, I started searching for a glitch that could be replicated, and the search led me to the darker parts of the online gaming world.

Is there a Sample glitch in Helldivers 2?

Maybe you were just at the right place at the right time. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

No, there isn’t a Sample glitch in Helldivers 2. If you suspiciously receive extremely high numbers of Samples after a mission, there’s a decent chance there was a hacker in your team.

Increasing the missing reward Sample amounts is a type of a cheat, and using such software can result in getting a permanent ban from Helldivers 2. At time of writing, the game’s number one priority is getting more server capacity. Once that box is checked, the developers may start taking harsher measures against players interacting with cheats.

Some players who were affected by this cheat have also been looking to give back their extra Samples. If you’re thinking about doing the same, you can join Helldivers 2’s Discord server, where you can find active developers.

Players trying to avoid matching with hackers can prioritize playing in a co-op multiplayer setup with their friends for the time being. Even if you get the Friends List Not Working error, you can still join your friends sessions through alternative methods and continue playing with your squad instead of matching with randoms.