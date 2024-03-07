Category:
Helldivers 2

The power of bromance might just save your life in Helldivers 2

The most wholesome thing in the game.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: Mar 7, 2024 06:31 am
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack a alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Helldivers 2, you can protect your teammates from an explosion that would otherwise kill them using the Hug Emote.

Recommended Videos

If you’ve been playing Helldivers 2, you probably know about emotes. For the most part, emotes are fun animations you can use to communicate with your teammates, but the Hug Emote is special. If you time it right and have the right equipment, you can save a teammate’s life.

In Helldivers 2, there’s a Strategem that gives you a protective barrier that absorbs damage from bullets, and even makes you immune to certain damage types. It’s called the SH-20 Shield Generator. Under normal circumstances, the Strategem only provides protection to the player who has it equipped, but if you time it right, you can actually share the shield with another player using the Hug emote.

YouTuber StandardAce explained this in a video where they protect another player from a 500 kg bomb using the Hug emote right before it exploded. 

It’s a fun way to save an ally from certain death, but it’s important to note the method doesn’t always work. The emote needs to trigger a second before the blast hits, and even then, it isn’t 100 percent reliable. Additionally, you can’t survive the blast if the 500kg bomb hits the shield directly. 

Whether this is a bug or an intended feature doesn’t really matter. It’s such a wonderful feeling to save someone’s life through the power of Bromance. Here’s hoping the developers make an achievement to recognize the incredible feat.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Extra Padding Armor in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Armor rating, explained
Helldiver symbol on armor in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Armor rating, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All Armor in Helldivers 2
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Armor in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Extra Padding Armor in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Extra Padding passive explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2: Armor rating, explained
Helldiver symbol on armor in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2: Armor rating, explained
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Read Article All Armor in Helldivers 2
Helldiver putting on helmet in Helldivers 2 opening
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
All Armor in Helldivers 2
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Mar 7, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.