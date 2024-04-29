Latest Helldivers 2 patch introduces big balance changes, adds new mission for higher difficulties

The most recent update to Helldivers 2 aimed to significantly improve the game’s balance. Numerous weapons, enemies, and Strategems were the targets of either nerfs or buffs. Gameplay saw some changes too, and a mission previously reserved for low-level play can now be enjoyed on higher difficulties.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.300 introduced changes to a dozen weapons, Strategems, and enemies. The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow received the most significant update. Its maximum magazine size and explosion radius has decreased to compensate for an increase in muzzle velocity and resupply. The BR-14 Adjudicator got a general buff, while the SG-8P Punisher Plazma saw tweaks similar to the Crossbow. High Armor suits now also give headshot protection, and burning will deal 15 percent less damage to afflicted Helldivers. Other weapons received minor rebalance.

Automatons were the primary focus of this update. Image via Arrowhead Studios

In the enemy and gameplay departments, several Automaton enemies were changed in the latest update. Hulk Scorchers and Gunship spawners got less fire damage and a reduction in maximum spawned Gunships, respectively. Regular Hulks, Devastators, Gunships, and Scout Strider Riders were given general buffs regarding damage, movement speed, and explosion resistance, making the changes to Bots more of a shift than a straightforward buff or nerf, on the whole. Bugs were nerfed a bit, too, with Bile Spewers and Nursing Spewers being slightly slower than before. Enemy patrols will also spawn more frequently if there are fewer than four players in the match, making high-difficulty solo play much harder.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the gameplay changes is the introduction of the Spread Democracy mission to higher difficulties. The mission involves raising the banner of Liberty at several locations on the map and was previously reserved only for low-level play. Now you can spread the good word of Managed Democracy at any difficulty level, which is bound to create some really patriotic moments and memes.

You can check out our full patch notes for the latest Helldivers 2 update, one of the most significant since the game’s launch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more