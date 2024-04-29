A Hell Diver in Helldivers 2 wearing armor from the Democratic Detonation Warbond in the trailer.
Image via Arrowhead Studios
Category:
Helldivers 2

Latest Helldivers 2 patch introduces big balance changes, adds new mission for higher difficulties

The patch is one of the biggest since launch.
Image of Andrej Barovic
Andrej Barovic
|
Published: Apr 29, 2024 10:30 am

The most recent update to Helldivers 2 aimed to significantly improve the game’s balance. Numerous weapons, enemies, and Strategems were the targets of either nerfs or buffs. Gameplay saw some changes too, and a mission previously reserved for low-level play can now be enjoyed on higher difficulties.

Recommended Videos

Helldivers 2 Patch 01.000.300 introduced changes to a dozen weapons, Strategems, and enemies. The CB-9 Exploding Crossbow received the most significant update. Its maximum magazine size and explosion radius has decreased to compensate for an increase in muzzle velocity and resupply. The BR-14 Adjudicator got a general buff, while the SG-8P Punisher Plazma saw tweaks similar to the Crossbow. High Armor suits now also give headshot protection, and burning will deal 15 percent less damage to afflicted Helldivers. Other weapons received minor rebalance.

A Helldivers 2 soldier fires uselessly at a heavily armored robot in Helldivers 2.
Automatons were the primary focus of this update. Image via Arrowhead Studios

In the enemy and gameplay departments, several Automaton enemies were changed in the latest update. Hulk Scorchers and Gunship spawners got less fire damage and a reduction in maximum spawned Gunships, respectively. Regular Hulks, Devastators, Gunships, and Scout Strider Riders were given general buffs regarding damage, movement speed, and explosion resistance, making the changes to Bots more of a shift than a straightforward buff or nerf, on the whole. Bugs were nerfed a bit, too, with Bile Spewers and Nursing Spewers being slightly slower than before. Enemy patrols will also spawn more frequently if there are fewer than four players in the match, making high-difficulty solo play much harder.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the gameplay changes is the introduction of the Spread Democracy mission to higher difficulties. The mission involves raising the banner of Liberty at several locations on the map and was previously reserved only for low-level play. Now you can spread the good word of Managed Democracy at any difficulty level, which is bound to create some really patriotic moments and memes.

You can check out our full patch notes for the latest Helldivers 2 update, one of the most significant since the game’s launch.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 update 01.000.300 patch notes: weapon, stratagem, and enemy changes
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack an alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 update 01.000.300 patch notes: weapon, stratagem, and enemy changes
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order lets the community choose a new Stratagem
An airborne Helldiver aiming his weapon with an explosion in the background.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order lets the community choose a new Stratagem
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 update 01.000.300 patch notes: weapon, stratagem, and enemy changes
Thumbs up from Helldiver while two Helldivers attack an alien corpse in Helldivers 2 opening.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 update 01.000.300 patch notes: weapon, stratagem, and enemy changes
Edward Strazd Edward Strazd Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Super Destroyer sending down Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Superstore: All armor sets and items today
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order lets the community choose a new Stratagem
An airborne Helldiver aiming his weapon with an explosion in the background.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order lets the community choose a new Stratagem
Josh Challies Josh Challies Apr 26, 2024
Author
Andrej Barovic
Strategic Content Writer, English Major. Been in writing for 3 years. Focused mostly on the world of gaming as a whole, with particular interest in RPGs, MOBAs, FPS, and Grand Strategies. Favorite titles include Counter-Strike, The Witcher 3, Bloodborne, Sekrio, and Kenshi. Cormac McCarthy apologetic.