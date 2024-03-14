Is the Premium Warbond in Helldivers 2 pay to win?

The Cutting Edge Premium Warbond is now available to Helldivers 2 players. However, as with any premium battle pass system an important question arises: Is it pay to win? Well, we’re here to answer that key question that has become a crucial part of modern gaming.

Is the Cutting Edge Warbond pay to win?

The new weapons in the Cutting Edge Warbond are fantastic, though the Breaker still thwarts them all. Image via Arrowhead

The short answer is: no, neither of the Premium Warbonds in Helldivers 2 are pay to win. Why? Well, you can get both literally for free by acquiring premium currency from caches and secret locations found during missions. Additionally, the Premium Warbonds don’t even offer weapons which are better than what is available in the free unlockable battle pass. The Breaker, a free weapon acquired shortly after starting the free Warbond, is the best gun in the game with its Premium alternatives lacking in, well, everything.

Is the Cutting Edge Warbond worth it in Helldivers 2?

The Incendiary Breaker, a Premium Warbond weapon, is actually worse than the free version. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, both Warbonds, and especially the Cutting Edge Warbond, are worth the 1000 Super Credits price. You can get that many in a few hours of gameplay if you focus on exploration and side content instead of the primary mission. On lower difficulties, where maps are big enough and there are not many enemies, you can get upwards of 100 Super Credits per match, allowing you to purchase the Warbonds for free. Keep in mind both of these Warbonds still require a ton of medals to progress through, just as the free one does, and it by no means gives you an extra edge in XP gain, Medal gain, or anything in between.

