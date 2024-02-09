Is Helldivers 2 on PS4?

After over eight months since its release, Helldivers 2 has finally arrived and is ready to embark on a new adventure among the cosmos. Potential players are also gearing up for the fight, but still need to find out which platforms the game is be available on.

Helldivers 2 is relatively graphic intensive, featuring beautifully crafted atmospheres and environments on multiple different planets, teeming with unique wildlife that will most likely be lethal to you and your friends. With explosive action sequences and constant firefights, this game will need a system that can keep up with its demands.

Here are all of the platforms you can play Helldivers 2 on.

Which platforms is Helldivers 2 on?

As of writing, Helldivers 2 is only available on PC and PS5, and the developers don’t seem to have any plans to release it on any other platforms. If you were hoping to jump into the fight on any older generation consoles, such as a PS4, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Additionally, any Xbox players will need to jump onto their computer since the game isn’t available on any Xbox-type console either.

Currently, Helldivers 2 has a Mixed rating on Steam after releasing on Thursday, Feb. 8. Recent complaints from the player base included the game’s aggressive anti-cheat, multiple bugs that have lead to constant crashing, a lack of depth when compared to its predecessor, and a push for more content through a battle pass.

There is, however, still some time for the developers to jump back into the lab and fix the underlying problems with the game, while also planning future content to add some interesting systems to keep the player base interested and engaged throughout the rest of the year.