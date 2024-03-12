How to get and use the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2

While you get to spray through various enemies in Helldivers 2, there are worthy encounters, too. Enemies like Devastators might require you to use the EAT-17, an excellent tool that chips away at armor.

I started feeling the impacts of additional armor in Helldivers 2 when I changed the difficulty in the game. By choosing higher difficulty settings, enemies increased in numbers and power levels. It was clear that I had to introduce new tools into the mix to keep up with the increased level of challenge, and getting the EAT-17 was my answer to dealing with Devastators and alike.

Devastators appear on Automaton-controlled planets, and their armor makes them difficult targets. If you’re also trying to find and kill Devastators in Helldivers 2 or other high-armor enemies, make sure to keep an EAT-17 with you.

How to get the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2

EAT-17, the Expendable Anti-Tank weapon at your service. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2, you must first hit level three. After fulfilling the level requirement, you can purchase the EAT-17 for 3000 Requisition Slips from the Ship Management computer.

How to use the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2

Once you’re on the field, you can call the EAT-17 anti-tank weapon as a supply drop. Using it on armored enemies should give you openings to finish them off. For example, EAT-17 can be used to blast off Chargers’ armor; once you successfully remove the armor, focus fire on that part of the Charger.

EAT-17’s low cooldown gives it an edge over other anti-tank weapons in the game. Even when I’m not planning to use the EAT-17 myself, I still continue to call it to the field since there have been times when my squad mates found them lying around in their time of need.