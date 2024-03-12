Category:
Helldivers 2

How to get and use the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2

Take one for the ride.
Image of Gökhan Çakır
Gökhan Çakır
|
Published: Mar 12, 2024 09:32 am
Helldivers 2 player using a rocket launcher.
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

While you get to spray through various enemies in Helldivers 2, there are worthy encounters, too. Enemies like Devastators might require you to use the EAT-17, an excellent tool that chips away at armor.

Recommended Videos

I started feeling the impacts of additional armor in Helldivers 2 when I changed the difficulty in the game. By choosing higher difficulty settings, enemies increased in numbers and power levels. It was clear that I had to introduce new tools into the mix to keep up with the increased level of challenge, and getting the EAT-17 was my answer to dealing with Devastators and alike.

Devastators appear on Automaton-controlled planets, and their armor makes them difficult targets. If you’re also trying to find and kill Devastators in Helldivers 2 or other high-armor enemies, make sure to keep an EAT-17 with you.

How to get the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2

EAT-17 in Helldivers 2.
EAT-17, the Expendable Anti-Tank weapon at your service. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2, you must first hit level three. After fulfilling the level requirement, you can purchase the EAT-17 for 3000 Requisition Slips from the Ship Management computer.

How to use the EAT-17 in Helldivers 2

Once you’re on the field, you can call the EAT-17 anti-tank weapon as a supply drop. Using it on armored enemies should give you openings to finish them off. For example, EAT-17 can be used to blast off Chargers’ armor; once you successfully remove the armor, focus fire on that part of the Charger.

EAT-17’s low cooldown gives it an edge over other anti-tank weapons in the game. Even when I’m not planning to use the EAT-17 myself, I still continue to call it to the field since there have been times when my squad mates found them lying around in their time of need.

related content
Read Article Helldivers 2 latest patch makes Chargers easier to headshot but harder to find
Charger killed by Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 latest patch makes Chargers easier to headshot but harder to find
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to find and kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
A Hunter from Helldivers 2 posted across an edited promotional image.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to find and kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to fix crossplay not working in Helldivers 2
New Helldivers weapon
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix crossplay not working in Helldivers 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 11, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Helldivers 2 latest patch makes Chargers easier to headshot but harder to find
Charger killed by Hellpod in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 latest patch makes Chargers easier to headshot but harder to find
Jason Toro-McCue Jason Toro-McCue Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to find and kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
A Hunter from Helldivers 2 posted across an edited promotional image.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to find and kill Hunters in Helldivers 2
Josh Challies Josh Challies Mar 12, 2024
Read Article How to fix crossplay not working in Helldivers 2
New Helldivers weapon
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to fix crossplay not working in Helldivers 2
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 11, 2024
Author
Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.