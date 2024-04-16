How to get and use Helldivers 2 Dynamic Tracking Ship Module

Of all the early-game modules in Helldivers 2, the Dynamic Tracking module is far from the flashiest. However, for anyone interested in automated weaponry, it is a sure-fire solution to the long deployment time of these gats. Let’s figure out how to use it and if it’s worth it.

How to get the Dynamic Tracking Ship Module in Helldivers 2

They’re always watching, waiting for their chance to drop a friendly-fire device on the planet. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dynamic Tracking Ship Module in Helldivers 2 is the first upgrade of the Robotics Workshop Ship Module category. It costs 60 Common Samples and 20 Rare Samples to unlock, and has no other prerequisites to purchase. Once purchased, it is permanently online, and effects a group of Sentry Gun Stratagems.

How to use the Dynamic Tracking Ship Module in Helldivers 2

This Module makes the Call-In time for your Sentries significantly faster. Call-in time is the time it takes for a Stratagem to hit the ground after you throw the Stratagem Ball. Currently, the Call-in time is displaying a “100-second reduction,” but this message is bugged. Instead, you should expect a turret to land in around three seconds, rather than six, once you have the Dynamic Tracking Ship Module.

This upgrade affects the following Stratagems:

EMS Mortar Sentry

Rocket Sentry

Gatling Sentry

Mortar Sentry

Machine Gun Sentry

Autocannon Sentry

Any other automated weapon, such as the Tesla Tower, is unaffected by Dynamic Tracking.

Is the Dynamic Tracking Ship Module worth it in Helldivers 2?

A terrifying description on a decent upgrade. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Dynamic Tracking Module is worth buying a bit later in your Helldivers 2 career if only to unlock the further upgrades of the Robotics Workshop. Reducing the call-in time from around six seconds to three is very reasonable, letting you more readily get a turret online during a dangerous fight. However, there are other Ship Modules worth prioritizing early on, so save this one for later.

Despite its currently bugged messaging, the Dynamic Tracking Ship Module provides you with a little bit of a reprieve during fights. Sentry Gun Stratagems are quite powerful, especially during defense missions, and getting them to land a bit faster is worthwhile. The more you like bringing Sentries to missions, the more important it is to get Dynamic Tracking.

However, these aren’t the only Sentry upgrades in the game. The Engineering Bay features some additional upgrades to keep your eyes on, such as a faster cooldown for your Sentries. In addition, other Stratagems are a lot more flexible than Sentries—and less reliant on mediocre AI—so you might want to save your Samples for something more immediately impactful, like Hangar Bay Upgrades.

