How to destroy Gunship Factories in Helldivers 2

The Automatons not only have threats you need to worry about on the ground in Helldivers 2, but they also have aerial forces. These gunships can rain down on your allies, eliminating your entire squad. However, destroying the Gunship Factory removes them from the battlefield.

Recommended Videos

The Gunship Factory won’t go down easily. It’s not a small building that can take light fire or something you can destroy with a Quasar laser. Instead, there’s a specific weapon you need to call down from your Super Destroyer in Helldivers 2 to make short work of it and remove it from the battlefield. One less Gunship Factory gives the Automatons fewer reinforcements and should make completing your primary objective much easier.

Destroying Gunship Factories in Helldivers 2

You need to get close to the Gunship Factory to call down a Hellbomb. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way you can destroy a Gunship Factory is by getting close to it and calling down a Hellbomb. The Hellbomb is a special Stratagem that appears for your Super Destroyer for specific objectives in Helldivers 2, such as the Fuel Silos or larger targets you encounter on the ground.

As you get closer to the Gunship Factories, enemy forces will swarm on your position. Expect to face off against a handful of the Gunships the Automatons have created to defend the location. In addition to enemy Gunships, expect troop transports to spawn nearby and attempt to defend these positions. I deal with a handful of Automaton patrols defending them whenever I encounter these buildings. It may be my bad luck in Helldivers 2, though.

After the Hellbomb arrives, activate it and scatter from the location. I recommend planting it as close to the center of the Gunship Factory as you can. You won’t hit the entire building if you get too far to one side. I ran into this issue the first time I tried destroying a Gunship Factory in Helldivers 2 and had to call down another Hellbomb. Thankfully, those bombs don’t go away after one use.

Taking out the Gunship Factory is a side objective. After you remove them from the battlefield, like the Stalker lairs, don’t expect to see any active Gunships for the rest of the mission. The troop transports do continue to spawn, though.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more