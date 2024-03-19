How to activate the E-710 pumps in Helldivers 2

Most of the time in Helldivers 2, mission objectives are only made difficult by the swarms of bugs or automaton fire surrounding you while you try to quickly mash in a code. For the E-710 Extraction mission, figuring out what you’re actually supposed to do is equally difficult.

Once you figure out the quirks of this objective, it isn’t really any more difficult than the next. If it’s your first time being left in charge of activating the E-710 pumps, however, you might find yourself stuck for a little bit. This is only because the process of activating the pumps has a unique mechanic that doesn’t get explained very well. Here’s how to activate E-710 pumps in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: How to activate the E-710 pumps

There seems to be some kind of roadblock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The fight for democracy rages on, and it’s up to you to make sure our ships have the fuel they need. There are two main parts to the E-710 Extraction mission: activating the pumps, and transferring the fuel to the shuttle. The first part is the one that you’re likely to get stuck on.

Head to the mission map icon that looks like a little fuel container with a droplet icon on it. There, you’ll find a terminal with a pretty standard “connect the path” mini game. This sub-objective gets tracked as “Redirect E-710 Flow.” Once you’ve done that, your next objective is to “Manually Adjust Valves,” and this is the part that might give you trouble.

Around the objective site with the terminal, you will find three separate fuel valves that need to be manually opened by turning the valve. On the terminal itself, you will see the names of the valves that need to be turned (for example, 1A, 2A, and 1B). Unopened valves will emit a beeping sound, and using this sound is the easiest way to locate each valve.

Make sure you go here first. Screenshot by Dot Esports Trying to focus. Screenshot by Dot Esports The valves you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re at a valve, follow the interaction prompt to begin turning it, then rotate it all the way to the right. There is a red light on top of the valve that will turn yellow once it has been opened, and the terminal will also now show that valve as green to show it’s been opened. Keep in mind you can close valves back up after they’ve been opened, so make sure you’re actually keeping track and not just turning any valve you come across.

Sometimes, a valve or two will have some kind of Terminid growth covering it, preventing it from being turned. You can destroy this growth with a few shots from any gun.

After all three valves have been opened, you can return to the terminal and activate the pumps. This completes the pump activation sub-objective, and you’ll now be ready to move to the next objective point where you will transfer the fuel to a transport ship.

Helldivers 2: Enable E-710 Extraction full mission walkthrough

Seems simple enough…Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you got past the pump activation part of this mission, you will most likely to fine for the rest of the objectives. Just in case, here is a quick overview of each part of the E-710 Extraction mission that you can use for reference.

Activate the E-710 pumps

Go to the fuel canister map icon

Activate the terminal

Input the shown code

Complete the path connection mini-game

Find and open the three valves shown on the terminal

Return to the terminal and activate the pumps

Transfer E-710 to shuttle

Head to the large water droplet map icon

Activate the terminal

Turn the single valve nearby

Wait for the fuel transfer shuttle

Release the fuel hose by turning the lever on the pump

Attach the fuel hose to the ship once it arrives by turning the lever again

Detach the hose from the ship when prompted

Happy Helldiving, and may democracy guide your every step.

