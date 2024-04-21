Hostile system disruption causes Helldivers 2 Major Orders to not display correctly

Helldivers 2 players are currently embroiled in a two-front war to defend Super Earth’s planets from both the bots and the bugs. However, it seems hostile actions have disrupted the progress, as Major Orders will not track or display correctly until further notice.

Recommended Videos

This was announced by Arrowhead Game Studios on Sunday, April 21, on X (formerly Twitter). The dramatic announcement blamed the disruption on a “minor outage” caused by the “destruction of a long-range array on Vernen Wells.” These hostile actions on humanity’s information systems have resulted with the Major Orders not tracking or displaying correct information until the issue is fixed. “Our teams are looking into the issue as we speak!” the developers wrote. Hopefully, the jammed communications will not have a significant effect on the war effort, as humanity is facing encirclement in the north.

The northeast and northwest are both in the enemy’s hands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To break character a bit, the disruption is likely a real issue on the server side of things and the developers are working hard on squashing the bug (pun intended) as soon as possible. Their way of putting genuine issues in the context of the game is always fascinating and fun to read about. The current Helldivers 2 Major Order still has three days to go and requires players to defend at least 10 planets from the Automaton and Tiranid attacks.

GamesRadar reported that developers have confirmed that humanity is supposed to lose a few planets during this Major Order. Over on Reddit, players believe that planet-defending Major Orders fail more often than not, with a few users citing poor mission design and challenging difficulties as the reasons behind it. Whether it’s Joel messing around a bit too much and causing billions to die or players treacherously refusing to stand in defense of Super Earth, the results are the same.

Hopefully, the next Major Order won’t feature disrupted communications or any similar issues, and humanity will successfully reclaim its rightful clay.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more