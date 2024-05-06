A helldiver prepares to throw a grenade while another uses the Slugger shotgun
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players urge bombers to change negative reviews after winning PSN war

It's time to take back what you said.
Published: May 6, 2024

Sony’s unfair attempt to make PSN account linking mandatory for Helldivers 2 players naturally left the community provoked, leading to review bombers decimating the game’s Steam page. But players want those negative reviews changed now the publisher has scrapped its plan.

Addressing players who left a slew of negative reviews on Helldivers 2’s Steam page after Sony announced the update, a Reddit post, which garnered over 7,800 upvotes and counting, urged review bombers to change their negative comments. “We won! Go change your review if you haven’t already,” the post reads.

Three Helldivers in arctic armor sets in Helldivers 2
Democracy won, so why not take those salty comments back? Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

The fact that Helldivers 2 had momentarily surpassed Overwatch 2’s record of garnering the most negative reviews on Steam is alarming. But the community’s obstinacy also managed to force one of the biggest video game publishers to change its unfair strategy. Interestingly, review bombers also attacked Helldivers 1’s Steam page to catch Sony’s attention. 

But now, considering the immense success of Helldivers 2 since its launch in February, it’s only fair that reviews are changed back to reflecting its actual experience. As one player pointed out: “There’s no reason Helldivers 2 should have more negative reviews than Overwatch 2.”

Committed to restoring its reputation, another player who generally doesn’t leave reviews and didn’t participate in the review bomb added a positive comment: “Just to take part in the recovery effort.”

“Just dropped maybe my second or third Steam review ever to help swing those reviews back to positive,” another player added

You should be able to access Helldivers 2 via Steam without needing to link a PSN account now Sony has chosen to backflip on its May 6 update. If you left a negative review as part of this backlash, make sure you change it soon and help your favorite game shine again. 

