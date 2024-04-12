Helldivers 2 players slam Arrowhead as game-breaking bugs pile up

Helldivers 2 received a new Warbond on April 11, and while it included plenty of new Democratic toys, players would prefer to see Arrowhead take its time fixing bugs instead.

On April 11, the Helldivers 2 community on Reddit wholeheartedly agreed that new content “doesn’t hit hard” when game-breaking bugs plague the game. Some of those bugs became even more noticeable with the release of the Democratic Detonation Warbond.

Will they burn? Image via Arrowhead Games Studio

One of Helldiver 2’s biggest bugs is that damage-over-time effects, like fire and gas, only work for the host of the game. Not only does this not work well with the latest fire damage buff, but it also makes the newly introduced G-123 Thermite grenade far less effective than it’s supposed to be. Players also pointed out other bugs, like inconsistent Arc weapons or the new Superior Packing Methodology Ship Module that simply doesn’t work.

Some of these issues were listed as “Known Issues” in the latest patch notes. But players said they want Arrowhead to prioritize fixing those bugs rather than adding new content. “I promise we can all wait a couple more weeks than usual before you drop another balance patch or content drop. Stability is breaking at the seams and it’s beyond frustrating at this point,” one player wrote.

Others agreed there’s no rush in getting new Warbonds as we’ve already received two in the past month. I’m still getting through the Steeled Veterans Warbond myself, and many other Helldivers likely have plenty of rewards to unlock. Pair the Warbonds with the new level of Ship Modules and there’s plenty for us to grind while the developers focus on fixing the issues.

