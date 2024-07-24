Helldivers 2 players given free mech Exosuits for narrow Major Order victory

In recognition of a remarkable collective effort, Helldivers 2 players have been granted free mech exosuits by the developers following a victory in a Major Order mission, achieved with only 43 minutes remaining on the clock.

Recommended Videos

The Helldivers 2 community pulled off a Major Order win so impressive that it led to developer Arrowhead rewarding the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit to all players for two weeks. The Major Order required Helldivers to liberate Charbal-VII, Charon Prime, and Choespessa IV from the Automatons within 72 hours.

Dispensing peace with the ultimate weaponry. Image via Sony

The objective seemed out of reach in the final hours because Choepessa IV had yet to be liberated. However, this quickly changed towards the 43rd minute as Helldivers everywhere pushed the Automatons out of the planet with less than one percent remaining allotted time.

In a Galactic War update shared by community manager Miitchimus on Discord acknowledged this feat and announced the reward: “…As a reward for this show of battlefield fierceness, Super Earth High Command has temporarily granted the free use of the EXO-49 Emancipator Exosuit. Well fought Helldivers. Well fought!”

The Exosuit, otherwise unlocked at level 25 for twenty-thousand credits, can now be called down as a Stratagem and can even, for the first time, be paired with another mech. Funnily enough, the rewarded mech works well against Insects compared to the Automatons that the divers had to eradicate to finish the Major Order.

Helldivers have reacted positively after the reward was shared on the game’s official subreddit. One player wrote, “Love it so far,” and explained how they had an issue with the mech’s ammo capacity. Others discussed how the additional Mech Stratagem could be used efficiently and shared hopes for the Helldivers 2 servers supporting the usage of multiple mechs in a single session. Another user even explained that the mech can now have a total of three call-ins during the same run—two that come with unlocking the mech and a third call-in owing to the rewarded Stratagem.

As the two-week period for the mech exosuits begins, we expect players to take full advantage of their new gear. We hope the servers hold up with the chaos that’s about to reign.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy