‘Downright treason’: Helldivers 2 players urge others to complete operations for the Major Order

The latest Major Order in Helldivers 2 tasks players with liberating five planets in the Terminid sectors. Unfortunately, progress is slower than usual, and players are urging everyone on the battlefield to see their operations through.

In a Reddit thread on June 15, Helldivers 2 players are reminding everyone that you have to complete the entire operation to contribute to the liberation progress. This means if there are three missions in the operation, you must complete them all.

The post came after Helldivers discovered some players are skipping missions to farm levels. “We legit pretty much are losing game content because some people are trying to minmax levels, which in this case is like the opposite of minmaxxing,” one player wrote.

In Helldivers 2, you unlock almost everything by level 25, and anything the developer adds afterward is usually tied to a Major Order. For example, last week, Helldviers were faced with a choice to either save the children on Vernen Wells or secure materials to unlock the MD-17 Anti-Tank Mines. Getting your hands on those new toys is yet another reason to complete operations.

Other players seemingly believe completing individual missions helps the liberation and choose to play short missions, skipping everything else. “People just spam ‘eradicate’ missions. Then argue that it contributes to planet liberation. It’s tiresome that 4 months after release, such a basic knowledge is not more well-known,” a player wrote in a separate Reddit thread.

Completing missions doesn’t contribute to the liberation percentage and you can see that in the post-mission summary. The liberation contribution only appears there after you complete the final mission in the operation, so make sure you finish your operations or a Democracy Officer might pay you a visit.

