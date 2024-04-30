Helldivers 2 player holding a crossbow
Image via Arrowhead Game Studios
Category:
Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 players blast hilariously bad crossbow changes

Where's the promised Democratic Detonation?
Image of Edward Strazd
Edward Strazd
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 04:12 am

The latest Helldivers 2 patch introduced plenty of balancing changes, including several nerfs to weapons from the Democratic Detonation Warbond—and players are frustrated.

Recommended Videos

One of the weapons that got hit by the nerf hammer is the CB-9 Exploding Crossbow. In Patch 01.000.300, the crossbow’s stagger was increased at the cost of the explosion, and players aren’t impressed. A Helldivers 2 player shared a video on Reddit that summarizes everything you need to know about this nerf.

New crossbow changes summed up
byu/MoschopsMeatball inHelldivers

In the clip, a Helldiver aims and shoots the crossbow close to the Automaton soldier’s feet, and the so-called “explosion” does absolutely nothing to the enemy. Players pointed out that developer Arrowhead might as well rename this crossbow the Concussive Crossbow because of its increased stagger.

“I just started liking that wep for larger enemy groups, guess I can throw it out of my arsenal now that it doesn’t do the thing I liked using it for,” one Helldiver wrote, and many agreed these nerfs would remove the whole point of the Exploding Crossbow. Another highlighted that this clip wouldn’t sell the Democratic Detonation Warbond if it were in the trailer because there’s not much detonation left in the weapon.

An Arrowhead developer, Alexus, shared on Discord that the crossbow is now more of a “single-target” tool against medium enemies like Scorcher, as the Exploding Crossbow has medium armor penetration, even though this isn’t clear in the weapon’s details. Despite that, many players are left unhappy the weapon can’t be used as a wave-clearing tool anymore since there are other weapons, like the R-36 Eruptor, to deal with tankier enemies.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get and use the Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2
A Helldivers 2 soldier fires uselessly at a heavily armored robot in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Latest Helldivers 2 update has fans questioning if new weapon interaction is intentional 
Close up of a Helldivers 2 helmet.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Latest Helldivers 2 update has fans questioning if new weapon interaction is intentional 
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Deactivate Terminid Control System on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing
Helldiver standing on a corrupted world in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Deactivate Terminid Control System on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get and use the Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2
A Helldivers 2 soldier fires uselessly at a heavily armored robot in Helldivers 2.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
How to get and use the Airburst Rocket Launcher in Helldivers 2
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Latest Helldivers 2 update has fans questioning if new weapon interaction is intentional 
Close up of a Helldivers 2 helmet.
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Latest Helldivers 2 update has fans questioning if new weapon interaction is intentional 
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Apr 29, 2024
Read Article Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Deactivate Terminid Control System on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing
Helldiver standing on a corrupted world in Helldivers 2
Category: Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 Major Order: How to Deactivate Terminid Control System on Erata Prime, Fenrir III, and Turing
Zack Palm Zack Palm Apr 29, 2024
Author
Edward Strazd
Freelance News and SEO Writer for Dot Esports, covering everything from live service games like Destiny 2 and Fortnite to new releases. Writing about games since 2021. When he's not writing, he's probably grinding for loot in Destiny 2.