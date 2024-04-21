Helldivers 2 players are begging devs to add city maps to the game: ‘It would be f**king sick

Helldivers 2 often receives praise for its level design. From treacherous jungles to infernal hellscapes to barren wastelands, the game has it all. However, fans would like to see a different kind of environment added to the game: Cities and urban centers.

Recommended Videos

On April 20, a Reddit thread cropped up, launching a big discussion on whether or not Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead Game Studios should add cities or similar urban environments to the popular shooter. Players replying to the thread are generally in favor of such maps being added to the game. After all, Helldivers 1 had them, with some battles taking place on Super Earth itself. So why wouldn’t the smash hit sequel have city maps? The players think they wouldn’t be viable and would need a ton of meticulous designing to function properly.

Helldivers 2 maps all focus on open environments. Screenshot by Dot Esports

“It would definitely be cool,” one player wrote, “[but] there would need to be a different kind of Strategems.” The Helldivers 2 Strategems are unruly as is, and having your rockets implanted into big buildings, rendering them ineffective, would be severely damaging to the core gameplay. To solve this issue, users in the thread believe Arrowhead would need to design a destructible environment.

“The 500KG bomb crashing through a huge building and then detonating would be f***ing sick,” another player in the thread wrote. And you’d have to agree. Blowing up bots and bugs and cities sky-high would make for some awesome moments. That is, if our PCs and consoles don’t explode alongside them.

Others think Arrowhead can make the cities destroyed by default and leveled flat, with the biggest buildings as large as some of the rock formations found on current planetary maps. Seeing as we are slowly moving towards Cyberstan, the homeworld of the Cyborgs and Automatons, we’re likely going to see some urban fighting and wartorn, leveled cities like these are the most probable solution.

If Arrowhead can work around the limitations of its aging engine and third-person perspective, then we might have some of the best levels and gameplay ever designed on our hands. But until that time comes, Super Earth demands your unwavering loyalty in pushing back the Automaton threat and retaking the machine world of Cyberstan.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more