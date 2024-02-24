Helldivers 2 fan calls on players to update Steam reviews after server fixes

After weeks of server issues caused by high capacity, Helldivers 2 Steam reviews have bounced back as fans flock to the game by the thousands. One player is urging those who were negatively impacted by the issues and queues to update their Steam reviews to better represent the game.

The fan called for Helldivers 2 players to walk back their negative feedback on Steam via a Feb. 23 Reddit thread as the developers have rolled out the necessary network updates. The original poster says they were one of those who left a negative review under the game’s store page, citing long queues meaning they felt they weren’t getting their money’s worth, but now after actually making it into the server, they’re loving it. This is likely the result of recent updates this week as well as the decision from Arrowhead Game Studios to raise the maximum player cap to 700,000.

Do your part and change your review if it was based on server issues. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interestingly, players are actually following through with updating their reviews. Over the past day, Helldivers 2 has gone from a “Mixed” to a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam, with 73 percent of players willing to recommend the game—up five percent since update 1.000.12 went live. “The devs had made something special and killed themselves to get this where 700,000 people can play at once in just a couple weeks,” the Reddit post’s author said, stating they left a negative review initially after struggling to even play the game.

Helldivers 2’s server woes may resurface this week, with Arrowhead chief executive Johan Pilestedt warning the 700,000 player cap boost may not be enough to cover the influx of players. Pilestedt added the team was working hard on Thursday and Friday to ensure queue time would be kept to a minimum.

Despite the issues plaguing the title, Helldivers 2 is a fantastic game and is making everyone change the way they view live service titles. It has become Sony’s best-selling PC release to date, and just so happens to be the publisher’s first title to launch on PlayStation and PC simultaneously. The implications of this decision and its astronomic success are infinite, and I hope some of them are made manifest in the future. Until then, join the defense of Super Earth by squashing bugs, killing mindless bots, and giving a thumbs up to the devs’ hard work.