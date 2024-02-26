Fashion comes to Super Earth: Helldivers 2 devs ‘discussing’ armor customization update

Helldivers 2 players begging for more cosmetic customization won’t have to wait long to have their dreams realized, with the Arrowhead Game Studios developers today telling fans that a color selector for gear is indeed being considered.

Arrowhead boss Johan Pilestedt confirmed the feature is “being discussed internally” in a response to a fan question on X (formerly Twitter) on Feb. 24. Pilestedt didn’t give much more than that away at the time, but Helldivers 2 fans are already excitedly discussing exactly what form this customization feature could take when it arrives.

You’ve got to look the part. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Helldivers 2 community can hardly contain its excitement over news of the feature’s possible inclusion soon, though whether it will be closer to a transmog system we’ve seen in games like World of Warcraft or Destiny 2 or a simple color picker for individual pieces of equipment has not yet been confirmed. Discussions quickly settled on just one restriction players would love the Arrowhead devs to abide by, however: A set color palette.

“[They] should implement only if it’s from their color sets,” one player said, adding they don’t want to see the sort of vibrant outfits commonly spotted in Fortnite or Call of Duty. “If I’m able to pick from the pallet [sic] that already somewhat exists, I’d be more than happy,” another said, even sharing a shortlist of colors we currently see on Helldivers gear like black, navy, and green.

Some fashion customization is already available in Helldivers 2 via Warbonds, the battle-pass-like system available from the game’s launch last week. A benefit of the Warbond system is rewards can be unlocked by currency earned purely by playing, but players can spend real money to skip the grind and grab the gear immediately.

No real timeframe was given by the devs as to when we can expect to see a cosmetic update, but given Helldivers 2 is just emerging from some pretty serious capacity issues, it’s probably not high on the team’s to-do plans.

Here’s hoping we hear more about Helldivers 2 customization in coming weeks.