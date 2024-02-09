Does Helldivers 2 support mods?

With Helldivers 2 available on PC, players are naturally curious if it has or ever will receive mod support.

Mods can completely change how a game looks and plays or just offer minor quality-of-life tweaks. Regardless, mods are popular for a reason, but while some companies, like Bethesda, are fine with people messing about with and adjusting their games, others, such as Nintendo, aren’t as accepting. So, where do developer Arrowhead Game Studios and publisher Sony stand on mods for Helldivers 2?

Is there mod support for Helldivers 2?

At the time of writing, neither Sony nor ButArrowhead have said anything about mod support for Helldivers 2, official or otherwise. Helldivers 2 on PC uses a rootkit anti-cheat software called nProtect Gameguad, which typically prevents modding. So, it may not be possible for anyone to create mods for Helldivers 2, even if you only want to make fun cosmetic changes, like giving your character Stormtrooper armor from Star Wars or something.

Are there any mods available for Helldivers 2?

Helldivers 2‘s modding scene is as barren as this desert. Image via Arrowhead Game Studios

Currently, no. There are no Helldivers 2 mods anywhere, with sites such as GameBanana bereft of them. The only result we turned up was a single mod for the first Helldivers on NexusMods, and all it does is add hotkeys for activating Stratagems.

Admittedly, Helldivers 2 has only been out for a day; expecting a surplus of mods so soon after launch is unrealistic. Some fan-made mods may become available later in Helldivers 2’s lifecycle, but, as we said earlier, its anti-cheat software may not allow for them. Either that or modding Helldivers 2 may simply be too difficult. Unless Sony or Arrowhead say otherwise, it might be best to assume there’ll be no mods whatsoever for Helldivers 2.