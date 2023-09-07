How to install mods in Starfield

Starfield feels an awful lot like Skyrim in outer space. Skyrim is the most modded game of all time, with over 100,000 mods created and over five billion mod downloads.

See where I’m going with this? Starfield is without a doubt going to have a lot of mods created for it. In fact, it has already begun.

If you’re new to modding, it can seem incredibly daunting, like something you need to be extremely computer savvy to understand. In actuality, it’s easy to download mods for Starfield. I myself only started modding about two years ago, so my anxiety of starting out is still fresh in my memory. This guide will take you through everything you need to know to have mods downloaded and ready to go within an hour.

Where to download Starfield Mods

There is really only one choice for where to download mods for beginners, and that’s Nexus Mods. Nexus Mods has always been the main modding hub of the internet, and most importantly, it is a trustworthy website. When you download a mod, you’re quite literally changing local files on your computer, meaning it would be simple for something malicious to find its way into your system if you’re downloading from a sketchy site.

Nexus Mods has a very good reputation to uphold, meaning they are attentive to detail about monitoring their content. In fact, when a mod is uploaded to Nexus Mods, it must pass a series of virus scans before it is made available to the public. The scan itself is done by VirusTotal, an API that combines the 50 most popular virus scanning software. This means before a mod can be added to Nexus Mods, it must be greenlit as safe by 50 different tests. If you’re still skeptical, you can manually preview all file contents before downloading.

Once you’re on Nexus Mods, simply search for Starfield, and you will be able to see every mod that has been added to the site. You can sort by “New Today,” “New This Week,” “Trending Now,” “Top this Month,” “Top All Time,” and “Top Endorsed.” I recommend always sorting by “Top All Time” or “Top Endorsed”—you always want as much trial and error as possible. Mods labelled Top Endorsed have withstood the test of time.

Check back soon for a list of our recommended Starfield mods that are already available for download.

How to download Starfield mods

The very easy way to download Starfield mods

There are two ways you can download the mods: the sort of easy way, and the very easy way. I’ll cover the very easy way first.

Nexus Mods has its own Mod Manager, called Vortex, which is basically an application that does everything for you. In this case, “everything” means downloading a mod, copying data from that download to the relevant local file location, checking to make sure everything was installed properly, warning you if it wasn’t, and telling you how to fix it.

Basically, Vortex is your Science Guy. There are other mod managers available, but if you’re new to modding, you should absolutely use Vortex, as it is by far the most user-friendly and easy to navigate.

On Nexus Mods, scroll down to the bottom of the site and you’ll see a huge prompt to download Vortex Mod Manager. Do so, and create an account when prompted. Once you’ve launched Vortex, find “Games” on the left-side menu, search for Starfield, and click “Manage.” This is simply giving Vortex permission to access your computer’s local files for Starfield, which is necessary for modding the game.

Very Manageable. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Nexus Mods.

Vortex should always be able to find the game on your PC automatically, but if for any reason it doesn’t (it will warn you if it doesn’t), you can manually set the location. you are looking for: SteamLibrary/steamapps/common/Starfield.

Once you have downloaded Vortex Mod Manager and added Starfield to managed games, you are ready to download Starfield mods from Nexus Mods. On the site, search for Starfield, sort however you’d like (I highly recommend sorting by “Most Endorsements”), and find a mod you’re interested in. On that mods page, you’ll see two download options: Manual Download and Vortex Download (if you’ve tabbed over to files, Vortex Download will be replaced with Mod Manager Download, this is the same thing).

These are the droids you’re looking for. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The option you want is Vortex/Mod Manager Download. This will download the mod automatically via Vortex, meaning you don’t have to do anything else to oversee the mod’s download/access to your game files. Once you’ve downloaded a mod/mods, go back to Vortex, select the Mods tab, and then Deploy Mods from the options above the list of mods.

Mods deployed! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

At this point, you should be ready to launch Starfield and play the game with your selected mods enabled.

Depending on what you’ve installed, you may see a notification or two pop up on Vortex when you select Deploy Mods. Most common will be “unresolved mod conflicts” or “mod rules contain cycles.” Do not panic—you haven’t done anything wrong and this is very common. All it means is that two mods are trying to change the same thing, and Vortex needs to know which one you’d like to prioritize.

If you get either of these notifications, Vortex will tell you exactly which mods are conflicting with one another. Basically, you need to tell Vortex which one to prioritize, or load last—which mod is modding which mod, if you will. Before you decide, you should absolutely refer pack to each mod page on Nexus Mods. Don’t do any guessing here.

The slightly less easy way to download Starfield mods

Not every mod can be downloaded through Vortex. Though rare, some mods need to be manually installed. Don’t be afraid, this is still very easy to do, but you will need some basic computer knowledge: how to extract .zips and how to navigate local files. That is all.

If a mod needs to be manually downloaded, there will not be an option to download via Vortex, and clicking Manual Download will give you a .zip file of the mod’s data. The mod page will always have blatant instructions on where the data from this .zip needs to go.

After downloading the .zip from Nexus Mods, extract it with your preferred tool (I recommend 7-zip), and simply copy the extracted files into whatever directory the mod page instructed. Never unzip a file directly into your games files. In theory that shouldn’t mess anything up, but you always want be cautious. Extract the .zip to a temporary placeholder folder, and then use ctrl+c and ctrl+v to copy and paste the data where it needs to go.

Downloading Starfield mods summarized

If you’ve downloaded mods before, I highly recommend reading this entire article, or you are very likely to make an easily avoidable mistake that could potentially make your game unplayable. With that said, here are the simple step-by-step instructions without explanation:

Go to Nexus Mods

Download Vortex Mod Manager

Allow Vortex to manage Starfield

Download mods from nexusmods.com via the Vortex Download option

from nexusmods.com via the Vortex Download option Deploy mods in Vortex and launch the game

Or, if you would rather manually download a mod for any reason:

Find any mod you’d like (from Nexus Mods or a third-party site that you trust)

or a that you trust) Download the mod as a .zip

the mod as a Extract the data from that .zip and copy it into your game’s directory as instructed by the mod page

Again, if you’re uncertain about any steps, check back to the rest of the guide. You really don’t want to wing this process.

Tips for downloading Starfield mods

These are simply some things I wish I had known when I began modding and could have saved me hours and hours of my life.

Nexus Mods has Collections —lists of compatible mods that you can download with one click. These don’t exist for Starfield just yet, but they will soon. Once they do, you can download a list of any amount of mods that have been curated by somebody who knows what they’re doing.

—lists of compatible mods that you can download with one click. These don’t exist for Starfield just yet, but they will soon. Once they do, you can download that have been curated by somebody who knows what they’re doing. Never download mods mid-playthrough . Or, if you do, make sure you install one at a time and then test it out.

. Or, if you do, make sure you install one at a time and then test it out. Load order is reversed , so loading a mod last means it has priority to overwrite other mods. Loading a mod first means everything else will overwrite it.

, so loading a mod last means it has priority to overwrite other mods. Loading a mod first means everything else will overwrite it. On that note, load bigger mods first . In the case of a mod conflict, smaller mods should be loaded last. If a mod that changes all textures in the whole game conflicts with a mod that changes one texture, the one texture mod should be loaded last.

. In the case of a mod conflict, smaller mods should be loaded last. If a mod that changes all textures in the whole game conflicts with a mod that changes one texture, the one texture mod should be loaded last. Check the comments on a mod page . If you have an issue with any mod, there is a nearly 100 percent chance that somebody else had the exact same issue before you and that it has been resolved in the comments.

. If you have an issue with any mod, there is a nearly 100 percent chance that and that it has been resolved in the comments. Go easy on mod creators . These people are doing a literal full-time job for free because they’re passionate about gaming. Don’t be that guy who demands perfection from a modder as though you’re personally paying them to make content for you.

. These people are doing a literal because they’re passionate about gaming. Don’t be that guy who demands perfection from a modder as though you’re personally paying them to make content for you. Settle on a mod list. Knowing when to stop is surprisingly difficult, and it is easy to get obsessed with wanting “just that ONE LAST mod” that will make everything perfect at last. I reached a point in Skyrim where I didn’t play Skyrim, I just modded Skyrim. Remember to actually enjoy the game.

Happy modding!

