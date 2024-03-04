All Helmets in Helldivers 2

Whether you want to turn the heads of your fellow Helldivers or are hunting to find hidden combat buffs, here are all Helmets you can unlock in Helldivers 2.
Helldivers 2: All Helmets listed
While Helmets in Helldivers 2 act primarily as cosmetic items to mix and match with your chosen Body Armor, they can also provide extra stats to boost your Armor’s strength and survivability on the field. But not every Helmet does this. Most Helmets only provide the base 100 Helmet Stats, meaning they do not change your Body Armor.
But two helmets transform your Body Armor stats, boosting either the Armor Rating or Speed stat. While the Armor Rating stat is bugged, you can pick up these two useful helmets in the Helldivers Mobilise! and Steeled Veterans battle passes.
Price is shown as the combined Warbond Medal total to unlock the battle pass page and the Helmet. Any items marked with an asterisk (*) have secret stats. Let’s dive into every Helmet you can unlock in Helldivers 2.
|Helmet
|Battle pass or Superstore
|Price
|Armor rating
|Speed
|Stamina Regen
|B-01 Tactical (variant one)
|Default
|–
|100
|100
|100
|B-01 Tactical (variant two)
|Default
|–
|100
|100
|100
|B-01 Tactical (variant three)
|Default
|–
|100
|100
|100
|B-01 Tactical (variant four)
|Default
|–
|100
|100
|100
|DP-53 Saviour of the Free
|Super Citizen Edition
|–
|100
|100
|100
|SC-34 Infiltrator
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|Two Medals
|100
|100
|100
|FS-05 Marksman
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|13 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|CE-35 Trench Engineer
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|42 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|CM-09 Bonesnapper
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|87 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|DP-40 Hero of the Federation
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|170 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|FS-23 Battle Master
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|285 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|SC-30 Trailblazer Scout*
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|465 Medals
|100 (-6)
|100 (+6)
|100 (+3)
|SA-04 Combat Technician
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|690 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|CM-14 Physician
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|900 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|DP-11 Champion of the People
|Helldivers Mobilise!
|1275 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|SA-25 Steel Trooper
|Steeled Veterans
|12 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|SA-12 Servo Assisted
|Steeled Veterans
|95 Medals
|100
|100
|100
|SA-32 Dynamo*
|Steeled Veterans
|248 Medals
|100 (+8)
|100 (-8)
|100 (-9)
|SC-37 Legionnaire
|Superstore
|75 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|SC-15 Drone Master
|Superstore
|125 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|CE-Breaker
|Superstore
|125 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|B-24 Breaker
|Superstore
|75 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|B-27 Fortified Commando
|Superstore
|200 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|FS-28 Eradicator
|Superstore
|150 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|B-08 Light Gunner
|Superstore
|75 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|FS-61 Dreadnought
|Superstore
|125 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|FS-11 Executioner
|Superstore
|75 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|CM-41 Trench Paramedic
|Superstore
|125 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|CE-81 Juggernaut
|Superstore
|125 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100
|FS-34 Exterminator
|Superstore
|200 Super Credits
|100
|100
|100