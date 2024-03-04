Category:
Helldivers 2

All Helmets in Helldivers 2

Make the Automaton jealous of your new head protection.
Hadley Vincent
Published: Mar 4, 2024
Helldiver wearing helmet with jets flying past in helmet reflection
Whether you want to turn the heads of your fellow Helldivers or are hunting to find hidden combat buffs, here are all Helmets you can unlock in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All Helmets listed

Character customization menu in Helldivers 2
While Helmets in Helldivers 2 act primarily as cosmetic items to mix and match with your chosen Body Armor, they can also provide extra stats to boost your Armor’s strength and survivability on the field. But not every Helmet does this. Most Helmets only provide the base 100 Helmet Stats, meaning they do not change your Body Armor.

But two helmets transform your Body Armor stats, boosting either the Armor Rating or Speed stat. While the Armor Rating stat is bugged, you can pick up these two useful helmets in the Helldivers Mobilise! and Steeled Veterans battle passes.

Price is shown as the combined Warbond Medal total to unlock the battle pass page and the Helmet. Any items marked with an asterisk (*) have secret stats. Let’s dive into every Helmet you can unlock in Helldivers 2.

HelmetBattle pass or SuperstorePriceArmor ratingSpeedStamina Regen
B-01 Tactical (variant one)Default100100100
B-01 Tactical (variant two)Default100100100
B-01 Tactical (variant three)Default100100100
B-01 Tactical (variant four)Default100100100
DP-53 Saviour of the FreeSuper Citizen Edition100100100
SC-34 InfiltratorHelldivers Mobilise!Two Medals100100100
FS-05 MarksmanHelldivers Mobilise!13 Medals100100100
CE-35 Trench EngineerHelldivers Mobilise!42 Medals100100100
CM-09 BonesnapperHelldivers Mobilise!87 Medals100100100
DP-40 Hero of the FederationHelldivers Mobilise!170 Medals100100100
FS-23 Battle MasterHelldivers Mobilise!285 Medals100100100
SC-30 Trailblazer Scout*Helldivers Mobilise!465 Medals100 (-6)100 (+6)100 (+3)
SA-04 Combat TechnicianHelldivers Mobilise!690 Medals100100100
CM-14 PhysicianHelldivers Mobilise!900 Medals100100100
DP-11 Champion of the PeopleHelldivers Mobilise!1275 Medals100100100
SA-25 Steel TrooperSteeled Veterans12 Medals100100100
SA-12 Servo AssistedSteeled Veterans95 Medals100100100
SA-32 Dynamo*Steeled Veterans248 Medals100 (+8)100 (-8)100 (-9)
SC-37 LegionnaireSuperstore75 Super Credits100100100
SC-15 Drone MasterSuperstore125 Super Credits100100100
CE-BreakerSuperstore125 Super Credits100100100
B-24 BreakerSuperstore75 Super Credits100100100
B-27 Fortified CommandoSuperstore200 Super Credits100100100
FS-28 EradicatorSuperstore150 Super Credits100100100
B-08 Light GunnerSuperstore75 Super Credits100100100
FS-61 DreadnoughtSuperstore125 Super Credits100100100
FS-11 ExecutionerSuperstore75 Super Credits100100100
CM-41 Trench ParamedicSuperstore125 Super Credits100100100
CE-81 JuggernautSuperstore125 Super Credits100100100
FS-34 ExterminatorSuperstore200 Super Credits100100100

