All Helmets in Helldivers 2

Whether you want to turn the heads of your fellow Helldivers or are hunting to find hidden combat buffs, here are all Helmets you can unlock in Helldivers 2.

Helldivers 2: All Helmets listed

Complete the look or go for something completely different. Screenshot by Dot Esports

While Helmets in Helldivers 2 act primarily as cosmetic items to mix and match with your chosen Body Armor, they can also provide extra stats to boost your Armor’s strength and survivability on the field. But not every Helmet does this. Most Helmets only provide the base 100 Helmet Stats, meaning they do not change your Body Armor.

But two helmets transform your Body Armor stats, boosting either the Armor Rating or Speed stat. While the Armor Rating stat is bugged, you can pick up these two useful helmets in the Helldivers Mobilise! and Steeled Veterans battle passes.

Price is shown as the combined Warbond Medal total to unlock the battle pass page and the Helmet. Any items marked with an asterisk (*) have secret stats. Let’s dive into every Helmet you can unlock in Helldivers 2.