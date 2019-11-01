When does Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion release?

Over the past few months, Hearthstone fans have traveled to the city of Dalaran and to the sandy dunes of Uldum, but it’s time for a new adventure. For this leg of the journey, players will need to tame dragons and take on the recently-resurrected Galakrond, the most powerful of the scaly breed, with the upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion.

Galakrond will join the game as five unique Hero cards for Rogue, Warrior, Warlock, Shaman, and Priest. The expansion will introduce a new keyword named Invoke, which will upgrade Galakrond to more powerful versions of himself. Playing two additional Invoke cards will allow Galakrond to reach his strongest form, named “Galakrond, Azeroth’s End.”

Hearthstone on Twitter The League of E.V.I.L. has resurrected the most powerful draconic force the world of Azeroth has ever known. Here’s what to expect from the progenitor of dragonkind himself, Galakrond! #DescentOfDragons 🐲 https://t.co/6tF1qcBgVl

Each of Galakrond’s forms doubles the power of his Battlecry. Playing the final version of the resurrected dragon will equip a 5/2 Claw weapon. But players will have to choose when to play the Legendary beast wisely—once he’s on the field, he can no longer be upgraded by Invoke cards.

Like previous expansions, Descent of Dragons will introduce a slew of new cards for players to collect. Blizzard Entertainment has already revealed several of the new additions following the expansion’s reveal at BlizzCon.

Related: Hearthstone Battlegrounds is Blizzard’s new autobattler

Luckily for eager Hearthstone fans, it won’t be long before players will be able to start slaying some dragons. The Descent of Dragons expansion is scheduled to hit the live servers on Dec. 10. Players can unlock all five Galakrond cards when they log in to Hearthstone within 90 days of the expansion’s launch.