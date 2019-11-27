This week’s Hearthstone Tavern Brawl is Encounter at Crossroads

A new week means a new Hearthstone Tavern Brawl. This week’s Tavern Brawl is Encounter at Crossroads, a simple and straightforward returning game mode.

“Encounter at the Crossroads,” the Brawl’s description reads. “Pick a class. Let’s see what’s in your deck this time.”

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Encounter at Crossroads has been a part of Hearthstone’s Tavern Brawl rotation for several years and its rules are straightforward: Pick a class and play.

Upon starting a game, players are prompted to pick one of the nine Hero classes. They won’t have to worry about building a deck, however. All decks are pre-built and feature a random assortment of cards from their class in addition to a few Neutral ones.

Related: New Warrior card with Invoke joins Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

As is customary, players will receive a Classic card pack for their first Tavern Brawl win. The Encounter at Crossroads Tavern Brawl will remain in rotation for a week before being replaced by a new game mode on Dec. 4.

Compensation rewards for an earlier Tavern Brawl this month are now live. Players who downloaded Hearthstone’s Patch 15.6 between Nov. 5 and 11 will receive three Saviors of Uldum packs. In the patch, the “Brawliseum – Battle of the Bans” Tavern Brawl encountered widespread issues that prevented players from playing the game mode. Blizzard replaced it with Top 3 and is now offering players the expansion packs as a “thank you.”