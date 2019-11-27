A new Invoke card joins the Warrior class for Hearthstone’s Descent of Dragons expansion

An unexcepted new card has been revealed for Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion, off-kilter from the regular timeline.

Brian Kilber was originally scheduled to uncover the card on Nov. 25, but due to being unwell, he was unable to do so. Two days later Blizzard Entertainment Japan has revealed the card instead.

The official name of the card is currently unknown, but its rough translation is on the lines of “Prince of Doom.” It’s a three-cost Warrior Dragon with three attack, two health, and a Battlecry. It reads, “If you’ve Invoked twice, summon 2 copies of this minion.”

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Invoke is a new ability introduced in the Descent of Dragons expansion. When an Invoke card is played, Galakrond’s Hero Power is activated. He has the be in the player’s hand, deck, or the on the battlefield for it to take effect, however

Galakrond’s Invoke Hero Power changes depending on the class. Priest, Rogue, Warlock, and Warrior each offer different unique class abilities. In the case of Warrior, Invoke grants the player three additional attack for a turn.

The new Invoke card is a good option for the midgame, giving Warrior the potential of tempo and board control. Its unoptimized stats aren’t ideal though, and it will often take time to ramp up. It also isn’t easy to Invoke twice in the early game, meaning the card may be forced to fit in late-game focused decks.

Hearthstone’s upcoming Descent of Dragons expansion releases on Dec. 10, where the full set of Invoke cards will finally be revealed.